Neil Young Officially Releases ‘Let’s Roll Again’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has officially released ‘Lets Roll Again’, the song he premiered just a week ago on 26 April at the light Up The Blues benefit in Los Angeles.

‘Lets Roll Again’ is the second song Neil has released with Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts. It also comes with an album title ‘Talkin To The Trees’.

Credits for the song are:

Producer: Lou Adler

Producer: Neil Young

Drums: Anthony LoGerfo

Masterer: Chris Bellman

Bass: Corey McCormick

Background Vocals: Corey McCormick

Assistant Mix Engineer: Eddie Roberts

Assistant Engineer: Gregg White

Unknown: John Hanlon

Mixer: John Hanlon

Assistant Engineer: Liv Painter

Guitar: Micah Nelson

Background Vocals: Micah Nelson

Guitar: Neil Young

Piano, Vibraphone: Neil Young

Lead Vocals: Neil Young

Unknown: Nick Hodges

Tape Operator Engineer: Nick Hodges

Assistant Mix Engineer: Nicole Schmidt

Unknown: Pedro Laet

Tape Operator Engineer: Phillip Broussard

Assistant Engineer: Sofia Staedler

Keyboards, Organ: Spooner Oldham

Writer: Neil Young

Earlier this year Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released ‘Big Change’.

‘Talkin To The Trees’ will be released on 13 June 2025.

Talkin To The Trees – Debut Album

June 13, 2025 Release on black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl, CD and Digital.

Pre-order Now at NeilYoungArchives.com

Performed by:

Neil Young: guitar, harp, vocal

Spooner Oldham: organ

Micah Nelson: guitar, vocal

Corey McCormick: bass, vocal

Anthony Logerfo: drums

@ Shangri-La Studio, Malibu

Bandita Publishing LLC (ASCAP)

Produced by Lou Adler & Neil Young.

According to Neil’s peeps:

Talkin To The Trees feels like a full-on fresh-blooded leap forward as Young steps into his sixth decade in his creative odyssey filled with fearless twists and turns. The Chrome Hearts feature Spooner Oldham (Organ); Micah Nelson (Guitar and Vocal); Corey McCormick (Bass and Vocal); Anthony LoGerfo (Drums); with Neil Young (Guitar, Harp, Piano, Vibes). All songs are written by Neil Young, co-produced by Lou Adler and Young, and recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu.

