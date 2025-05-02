Neil Young Officially Releases ‘Let’s Roll Again’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has officially released ‘Lets Roll Again’, the song he premiered just a week ago on 26 April at the light Up The Blues benefit in Los Angeles.
‘Lets Roll Again’ is the second song Neil has released with Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts. It also comes with an album title ‘Talkin To The Trees’.
Credits for the song are:
Producer: Lou Adler
Producer: Neil Young
Drums: Anthony LoGerfo
Masterer: Chris Bellman
Bass: Corey McCormick
Background Vocals: Corey McCormick
Assistant Mix Engineer: Eddie Roberts
Assistant Engineer: Gregg White
Unknown: John Hanlon
Mixer: John Hanlon
Assistant Engineer: Liv Painter
Guitar: Micah Nelson
Background Vocals: Micah Nelson
Guitar: Neil Young
Piano, Vibraphone: Neil Young
Lead Vocals: Neil Young
Unknown: Nick Hodges
Tape Operator Engineer: Nick Hodges
Assistant Mix Engineer: Nicole Schmidt
Unknown: Pedro Laet
Tape Operator Engineer: Phillip Broussard
Assistant Engineer: Sofia Staedler
Keyboards, Organ: Spooner Oldham
Writer: Neil Young
Earlier this year Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released ‘Big Change’.
‘Talkin To The Trees’ will be released on 13 June 2025.
Talkin To The Trees – Debut Album
June 13, 2025 Release on black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl, CD and Digital.
Pre-order Now at NeilYoungArchives.com
Performed by:
Neil Young: guitar, harp, vocal
Spooner Oldham: organ
Micah Nelson: guitar, vocal
Corey McCormick: bass, vocal
Anthony Logerfo: drums
@ Shangri-La Studio, Malibu
Bandita Publishing LLC (ASCAP)
Produced by Lou Adler & Neil Young.
According to Neil’s peeps:
Talkin To The Trees feels like a full-on fresh-blooded leap forward as Young steps into his sixth decade in his creative odyssey filled with fearless twists and turns.
The Chrome Hearts feature Spooner Oldham (Organ); Micah Nelson (Guitar and Vocal); Corey McCormick (Bass and Vocal); Anthony LoGerfo (Drums); with Neil Young (Guitar, Harp, Piano, Vibes).
All songs are written by Neil Young, co-produced by Lou Adler and Young, and recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu.
