Russell Morris Farewells Fans With ‘End of the Beginning’ - Noise11.com

Russell Morris Farewells Fans With ‘End of the Beginning’

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

Russell Morris ‘The Farewell Tour’ now comes with a farewell song. ‘End of the Beginning’ is a brand new song from Russell, reflecting on an incredible 50+ year career. “It’s the end, but it’s the end of the beginning” the song goes.

Russell’s last album of new music was ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ in 2022. His last contemporary rock album was ‘Black and Blue Heart’ in 2019 and prior to that was the trilogy of blues albums ‘Sharkmouth’ (2012), ‘Van Dieman’s Land’ (2014) and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ (2015).

There was also the live album ‘The Real Thing – Symphonic Concert’ in 2023 which captured the 4 July 2023 performance at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall with a 54-piece symphony orchestra and a 10-piece rock band.

The Russell Morris ‘The Farewell Tour’ will commence in Adelaide on 3 August.

Dates are:

3 August, Adelaide, Festival Theatre
7 August, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
9 August, Perth, Riverside Theatre
22 August, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
23 August, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
27 and 28 August, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
6 September, Wollongong, Anitas
7 September, Sydney, Opera House

And Canberra to be announced.

https://russellmorris.com.au/tour/

