Josh Freese To 10 Reasons He Was Fired From Foo Fighters - Noise11.com

Josh Freese joins Foo Fighters

Josh Freese joins Foo Fighters

Josh Freese To 10 Reasons He Was Fired From Foo Fighters

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2025

in News

Former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese was speculated the top 10 reasons he was fired from the band … and they are all pretty funny.

Freese announced his departure from Foo Fighters last week saying he was dumped without notice and with no reason given.

So here are the possible reasons:

Freese joined the band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Freese spent just two years with the band.

A replacement for Josh has not been named but, het Dave, Zak Starkey is available.

