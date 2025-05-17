Foo Fighters Sack Josh Freese For No Reason and Without Notice - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl appears to be continuing to drive Foo Fighters off the rails, with his latest knee-jerk being a sudden decision to fire new drummer Josh Freese just two years into his tenure.

Freese was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer in May 2023 following the death of founding member Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Freese posted to his socials:

“The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in another direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given. “Regardless I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.” “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry – just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so I’m fined.” “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters list.’”

Josh Freese is one of the hardest working drummers ever and considered to be the best of the best by other musicians. He has played with Guns N’ Roses, Devo, Nine Inch Nails, Sting, The Offspring and Weezer.

Josh was a founding member of California punk band The Vandals back in 1989.

