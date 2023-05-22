 Foo Fighters New Drummer Is Josh Freese - Noise11.com
Foo Fighters New Drummer Is Josh Freese

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2023

in News

Josh Freese has replaced Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died at age 50 on 25 March 2022 in Columbia.

Foo Fighters announced the appointment of Josh in a live stream Sunday evening with a few false alarms with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith first entering the room … but only to announce someone to move the white Mercedes, it was blocking him in. Then Tommy Lee came in. Not him either. The camera pans back, Josh is behind the drums and asks them to play some music.

Josh has been a member of Orange County punk band The Vandals since 1989. He has played on every Vandals album from ‘Fear of a Punk Planet’ in 2004.

While a member of The Vandals, Josh has also been the ‘Jim’s Mowing’ of drummers with stints in Guns ‘n Roses (1997-1999), A Perfect Circle and Devo. He has also been a touring drummer for Sting, Nine Inch Nails and Weezer. He has also played on albums for Good Charlotte, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Bublé.

Josh performed with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in both London and Los Angeles in 2022.

Foo Fighters will release their 11th album ‘But Here We Are’ on June 2, 2022.

