Judy Collins To Perform Historic 1967 ‘Wildflowers’ Album For Australia - Noise11.com

Judy Collins To Perform Historic 1967 ‘Wildflowers’ Album For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2023

in News

American music legend Judy Collins will perform her historic 1967 ‘Wildflowers’ album at two shows in Australia in March.

‘Wildflowers’, the sixth album for Collins, featured her Top 10 cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’, an unreleased Leonard Cohen song ‘Priests’ and the first three original songs Judy recorded, ‘Since You Asked’, ‘Sky Fell’ and ‘Albatross’.

‘Wildflowers’ was Judy’s highest charting album, reaching no 5 in the USA and certified Gold by RIAA. When she was last in Australia in 2012 she performed ‘Both Sides Now’ with Tim Freedman on RockWiz.

Judy Collins’ biggest Australian chart success was ‘Judith’ in 1975, featuring her hit version of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Send In The Clowns’ and her cover of The Rolling Stones ‘Salt of the Earth’.

Judy Collins will perform two shows backed by the George Ellis Chamber Orchestra

9 March, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
15 March, Sydney, State Theatre

