 Kanye West Concert Cancelled In South Korea - Noise11.com
Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West Concert Cancelled In South Korea

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2025

in News

Kanye West has had his upcoming concert in South Korea cancelled.

Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce company and ticket outlet, Interpark, announced that the show had been cancelled on the Interpark website.

“We regret to inform you that the Ye Live In Korea concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, 31 May 2025, has been cancelled due to recent controversies involving the artist Kanye West (Ye).

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We kindly ask for your understanding.”

Neither outlet explained which controversies were being referred to, however, they did clarify that all the tickets sold for the single gig, which was to be held at Incheon’s Munhak Stadium, would be refunded.

“All purchased tickets will be automatically cancelled, and full refunds will be processed sequentially.”

Coupang, whose streaming service, Coupang Play, was organising the concert, also suspended the sale of merchandise from West’s Yeezy fashion line on Monday.

In May, the West released a song titled Heil Hitler, which instantly became a summer anthem for neo-Nazi groups.

This latest controversy comes hard on the heels of dozens of others over the course of the past few months, as he’s spewed misogynistic, anti-semitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on his social media platforms.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oversized Baby Man Targets Arcade Fire

America’s biggest baby president is now targeting Arcade Fire who he says has a “very sad name” and that they are “not good music”.

1 day ago
Ben Lee 2025 Frontier Touring
Ben Lee ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’ Turns 20 So Ben is Taking It On The Road

Ben Lee has announced an Australian tour for September and October to mark the 20th anniversary of his fifth album ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’.

4 days ago
Five Finger Death Punch 20 Years
Five Finger Death Punch To Release ’20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch Best of Volume 1’

In 2005 Five Finger Death Punch formed in Las Vegas. There have been nine albums between 2007 and 2022.

5 days ago
Kutcha Edwards and Cash Savage
Kutcha Edwards and Cash Savage To Play One Night Only Together In Melbourne

Kutcha Edwards will perform with Cash Savage & The Last Drinks for one night only in Melbourne in June.

6 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Laughs About Being Most Hated Person On The Internet

Katy Perry has made light of the negativity surrounding her public image at a concert on her Lifetimes tour.

6 days ago
Marcus Mumford
Mumford & Sons Revive The Railroad Revival Tour

Mumford & Sons are putting their Railroad Revival tour back on the tracks for the first time since 2011.

6 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Draiman Proposes To Girlfriend On Stage

Disturbed’s David Draiman proposed to his girlfriend live onstage.

7 days ago