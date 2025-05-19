Kanye West Concert Cancelled In South Korea - Noise11.com

Kanye West has had his upcoming concert in South Korea cancelled.

Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce company and ticket outlet, Interpark, announced that the show had been cancelled on the Interpark website.

“We regret to inform you that the Ye Live In Korea concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, 31 May 2025, has been cancelled due to recent controversies involving the artist Kanye West (Ye).

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We kindly ask for your understanding.”

Neither outlet explained which controversies were being referred to, however, they did clarify that all the tickets sold for the single gig, which was to be held at Incheon’s Munhak Stadium, would be refunded.

“All purchased tickets will be automatically cancelled, and full refunds will be processed sequentially.”

Coupang, whose streaming service, Coupang Play, was organising the concert, also suspended the sale of merchandise from West’s Yeezy fashion line on Monday.

In May, the West released a song titled Heil Hitler, which instantly became a summer anthem for neo-Nazi groups.

This latest controversy comes hard on the heels of dozens of others over the course of the past few months, as he’s spewed misogynistic, anti-semitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on his social media platforms.

