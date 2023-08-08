 Kanye West Performs For First Time Since His Racist Rant - Noise11.com
Kanye West Performs For First Time Since His Racist Rant

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2023

in News

Kanye West performed for the first time since his antisemitism controversy on Monday.

Travis Scott brought the Stronger rapper out as a surprise guest during his concert at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy.

A video shared to social media showed Travis gushing over his fellow rapper, describing Kanye as the “only one human being on this motherfucking planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherfucking thing”.

They then performed Praise God, a collaboration that featured on Kanye’s 2021 album Donda, as well as Kanye’s 2007 song Can’t Tell Me Nothing. According to footage, West, also known as Ye, forgot some of the lyrics to the tracks.

West fell from grace in late 2022 after making a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. He lost a number of deals and partnerships as a result of the controversy, including his lucrative Yeezy collaboration with Adidas.

He walked back the comments in March by telling his Instagram followers that watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made him “like Jewish people again”.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he stated.

Kanye and Travis share a close familial connection. Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, while Travis shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, Kim’s sister.

The Touch the Sky hitmaker is currently on holiday in Italy with his rumoured wife Bianca Censori.

