Kanye West Restricted By Instagram and Facebook Over Racist Remarks - Noise11.com

Kanye West has been locked out of two of his social media accounts over antisemetic posts.

On Saturday, the controversial rapper took to Twitter and asked, “Who you think created cancel culture (sic) ?”

He later added: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda (sic).”

On Sunday, the tweet was removed by moderators because it violated the platform’s policy on hate speech.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson added.

Earlier, Kanye also uploaded screenshots of alleged text exchanges between himself and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram in which he reportedly used antisemetic language.

The post has since been deleted and his account restricted, meaning he is temporarily banned for sharing posts and writing comments.

It remains unclear for how long the restriction will be in place.

In response to the messages, a representative for the American Jewish Committee (AJC) condemned Kanye’s behaviour.

“Kanye West’s week has consisted of incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program,” they wrote, referring to the 45-year-old’s appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “(And) Anti-Jewish posts shared to his 18 million followers on Instagram. These posts are dangerous,” they wrote.

Last week, Kanye hit headlines when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show staged in Paris.

