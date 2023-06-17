 Kasabian Have A New Song 'Algorithms' - Noise11.com
Kasabian have released the new track, ’Algorithms’, about the difference between AI and real humans.

The indie band are back with a standalone tune about how robots aren’t comparable to humans because they cannot experience emotion.

Frontman Serge Pizzorno sings: “They’ll never feel love like us.”

He said of the track: ‘Algorithms’ is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us …for now.”

The poignant song comes amid a rise in music being made by AI generators. Even The Beatles have used AI to extract the late John Lennon’s vocals from a demo for what will mark their “final song”.

The new song follows Kasabian’s acclaimed 2022 album, ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’.

The record was their first since singer Tom Meighan’s departure.

The former frontman was let go from the group and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his now-spouse, Vikki Ager, during an incident in April that year.

Serge is now performing frontman duties for the ‘Fire’ hitmakers, who are also made up of Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter.

And Serge previously admitted that becoming the lead singer has been “more fun” in terms of being able to visualise the live show.

He said: “I’ve always done it my way. If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.

“When you see someone sing words that have come from them, there’s something magical about that.

“You can really feel the sentiment in what someone is trying to say through a charged performance. That’s when sparks fly.

“This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’.

“Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next.”

Kasabian have a string of dates this summer, including Cornwall’s Eden Sessions, Sounds Of The City, Y Not Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival.

