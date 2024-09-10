Kasey Chambers and Vika and Linda To Play One Special Night At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com

Kasey Chambers has teamed up with Vika & Linda for a very special one-night performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Kasey said in a statement, “every time I’ve ever been lucky enough to share the stage with Vika & Linda Bull, it has always turned into something incredibly special and filled my musical heart in so many ways. To now have the chance to create magic with them again, but this time in one of the most iconic and inspiring venues in the world is beyond my wildest dreams. I am counting down for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.”

Vika & Linda added “there’s excitement in the air in the Bull household because we are going to do a show with the one and only Kasey Chambers! It’s gonna be a great night that’s for sure and maybe we’ll get to sing a song or two with our favourite Australian songbird.”

For Kasey, her new album ‘Backbone’ will be released on 4 October. It is Kasey’s 13th album.

Vika & Linda had a productive Covid period with the release of ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso) in 2020 featuring the song they streamed on Sundays during the lockdowns. ‘The Wait’ in 2021 was Vika & Linda’s first album of new and original music since 2002. Then there was the Christmas album ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas’ in 2022.

KASEY CHAMBERS AND VIKA & LINDA

Thursday 14th November

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets available at sydneyoperahouse.com

Pre-sale: Thursday, 12 September 10am AEST

GP On Sale: Friday 13 September 10am AEST

For ticket & tour information, please visit:

www.facetofacetouring.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

