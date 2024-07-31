 Kasey Chambers has A New Book Called ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’ - Noise11.com
Kasey Chambers has A New Book Called ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2024

Kasey Chambers has gathered up all of her 48 years of wisdom and put it all together for her next book ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’.

Kasey said today, “I’ve just finished writing a book! I am beyond excited to be releasing it along with a brand-new album.

“The book is a collection of stories and experiences from my life that I’ve learnt from over the years. Some from humorous, embarrassing moments, some from deep, heartfelt memories that taught me unlikely things to consistently draw on along the way.”

The foreword for the book was written by Keith Urban who says, “This ‘born of the dirt-think on your feet-no bullshit way of being’ that Kasey shares through her life experiences in her book helps you not only navigate life, but informs how you treat others as well. Sometimes it’s the most simple truisms that light the way for us. – who knows, maybe there was an 11th commandment?, and it simply stated “JUST DON’T BE A DICKHEAD”.

Paul Kelly got a preview of the book. He says “A raw, honest and hilarious book, full of great stories and hard won wisdom. Unmistakably Kasey!”

Kasey will also release a new album ‘Backbone’ to accompany the book. The album features her dad and guitarist Bill Chambers, her guitarist Brandon Dodd and long time bassist Jeff McCormack. In a surprise twist, however, two first-timers also joined the fold in the studio: guitarist Sam Teskey, of The Teskey Brothers, and American drummer Brady Blade – who has drummed for Emmylou Harris, Steve Earleand the Dave Matthews to name only a few.

Here is the title track:

Pre-order Kasey’s book here.

