 Kate Ceberano Treats Fans To A Taste Of Her Upcoming Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Collaboration - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano My Life Is A Symphony

Kate Ceberano Treats Fans To A Taste Of Her Upcoming Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Collaboration

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2023

in News

Kate Ceberano has previewed a sample of what to expect on her upcoming ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The first taste of the album is 40 seconds of ‘Louis’ Song’. “Louis’ Song is actually for all my brothers, nephew and any young person growing through adolescence, waiting to find out who they will soon become,” Kate said in a statement. “I grew up listening to my brother learning guitar in the next room. It was cool and a comfort for me to fall asleep to. Louis reminds me of his uncle Phil and is now a husband and dad to two very awesome kids. He has “ kept on listening to his choir” and living his song!”.

‘My Life Is A Symphony’ will be Kate’s 30th album. It will feature new workings of Kate classics ‘Pash’ and ‘Brave’.

Tracklist:

1. Brave
2. Earth & Sky
3. Time to Think
4. Pash
5. Courage
6. Louis’ Song
7. Sympathy
8. Sunburn
9. Cherry Blossom Lipstick
10. Champion

Kate will perform orchestra shows as well as dates with her band soon.
Forthcoming LIVE shows:

– Remaining capital city dates with state orchestras will be announced shortly –

SAT MAY 27 Hamer Hall / Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, VIC – SOLD OUT
SAT JUNE 10 Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre / Adelaide Symphony Orchestra / Adelaide Cabaret Festival, SA
WED JULY 5 Big Red Bash, Birdsville, QLD – SOLD OUT
FRI AUGUST 18 Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW – SOLD OUT
FRI AUGUST 25 Stranded in the Whitsundays – QLD – SOLD OUT
THURS SEPT 28 Melb Town Hall / Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, VIC – NEW SHOW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens.

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Extreme
Extreme and Living Colour To Tour Australia Together

Extreme and Living Colour will double up for an Australian tour in September 2023.

1 hour ago
Culture Club at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Culture Club to Tour Australia With Berlin

Culture Club will return to Australia in September with special guest Berlin opening the shows.

2 hours ago
Black Sabbath To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Live Evil’

Black Sabbath will release a 40th anniversary edition of ‘Live Evil’ as part of their reissue series.

6 hours ago
Paul Kelly Poetry
Paul Kelly To Premiere Two Rarities on ‘Poetry’ Compilation

Paul Kelly fans will be treated to two unreleased tracks on his next compilation ‘Poetry’.

6 hours ago
10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com
Graham Gouldman’s Most Recent Music Is With Sir Brian May

When Graham Gouldman of 10cc wrote ‘Floating in Heaven’ about the James Webb Space Telescope he went to astrophysicist and Queen founder Sir Biran May to help him with it.

1 day ago
Split Enz at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 11 June 2006
Historic Unseen Footage Of Split Enz Just Released To YouTube

Previously unseen rehearsal footage of Split Enz from 2009 has just been uploaded to YouTube.

1 day ago
Janet Jackson Auction 2023
Want To Get Into Janet Jackson’s Pants? They Are Up For Sale

Janet Jackson will auction more than 800 of her personal items at the ‘Property From the Collection of Janet Jackson’ auction in New York on May 21.

1 day ago