Kate Ceberano Treats Fans To A Taste Of Her Upcoming Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Collaboration - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has previewed a sample of what to expect on her upcoming ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.
The first taste of the album is 40 seconds of ‘Louis’ Song’. “Louis’ Song is actually for all my brothers, nephew and any young person growing through adolescence, waiting to find out who they will soon become,” Kate said in a statement. “I grew up listening to my brother learning guitar in the next room. It was cool and a comfort for me to fall asleep to. Louis reminds me of his uncle Phil and is now a husband and dad to two very awesome kids. He has “ kept on listening to his choir” and living his song!”.
‘My Life Is A Symphony’ will be Kate’s 30th album. It will feature new workings of Kate classics ‘Pash’ and ‘Brave’.
Tracklist:
1. Brave
2. Earth & Sky
3. Time to Think
4. Pash
5. Courage
6. Louis’ Song
7. Sympathy
8. Sunburn
9. Cherry Blossom Lipstick
10. Champion
Kate will perform orchestra shows as well as dates with her band soon.
Forthcoming LIVE shows:
– Remaining capital city dates with state orchestras will be announced shortly –
SAT MAY 27 Hamer Hall / Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, VIC – SOLD OUT
SAT JUNE 10 Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre / Adelaide Symphony Orchestra / Adelaide Cabaret Festival, SA
WED JULY 5 Big Red Bash, Birdsville, QLD – SOLD OUT
FRI AUGUST 18 Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW – SOLD OUT
FRI AUGUST 25 Stranded in the Whitsundays – QLD – SOLD OUT
THURS SEPT 28 Melb Town Hall / Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, VIC – NEW SHOW
