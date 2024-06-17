Katy Perry To Return To Active Duty With 'Woman's World' in July - Noise11.com

Katy Perry will kick off an extraordinary new pop era this summer, beginning with the release of her new single, “Woman’s World,” on Thursday, July 11, at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

The official video will premiere July 12. Today, the global pop superstar unveiled the single’s bold cover art, which was shot by acclaimed British photographer Jack Bridgland, and a snippet of the song on her social media. “Woman’s World” is the first single from Katy’s forthcoming album.

With a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, Katy is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. She’s one of only five recording artists in RIAA history to gain entry to the elite 100 Million Certified Songs club.

On Friday, September 20, Katy will headline the sold-out Rock in Rio in Brazil, marking her first performance at the Rio de Janeiro festival since 2015.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

