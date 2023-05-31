 Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’ - Noise11.com
Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News

Former Little Birdy singer Katy Steele has premiered the title track to her upcoming album ‘Big Star’.

‘Big Star’ is the second solo album for Katy after 2016’s ‘Human’. Little Birdy had three albums ‘BigBigLove’ (2004), ‘Hollywood’ (2006) and ‘Confetti’ (2009).

About ‘Big Star’ Katy tells Noise11, “we pretty much started working on this about six months before covid. I was working on it a bit before that but we pretty much started to get into it when covid hit. We were stuck here in Perth. Obviously everyone else around the world was going through it. We were sitting here watching it on a screen. It was crazy. We’ve never been through anything like this in our lifetime. It made the whole world slow down. That effected the release and I think it probably effected some of the songs. There are a few darker songtitles on there. The world was in a very strange place and I think it still is recovering from that. Especially the music industry. It isn’t back to what it was and it probably won’t be back for another couple of years.”

Watch the Katy Steele Noise11 interview:

Katy Steele ‘Big Star’ National Tour

Fri July 7 | Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW
Sat July 8 | Heritage Hotel, Wollongong NSW
Sun July 9 | Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW * Updated Solo Show
Fri July 14 | Bbq & Beer Festival, Adelaide SA
Sat July 15 | Altar, Hobart Tas
Thu July 27 | Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane Qld
Fri July 28 | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld
Wed Aug 2 | Ararat Town Hall, Ararat Vic
Thu Aug 3 | Sooki Lounge, Belgrave Vic
Fri Aug 4 | The Workers Club, Melbourne Vic
Sat Aug 5 | The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine Vic
Sat Aug 12 | Mojo’s Bar, North Fremantle WA
Thu Aug 24 | The River, Margaret River WA
Fri Aug 25 | Six Degrees, Albany WA

