Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’ - Noise11.com

Former Little Birdy singer Katy Steele has premiered the title track to her upcoming album ‘Big Star’.

‘Big Star’ is the second solo album for Katy after 2016’s ‘Human’. Little Birdy had three albums ‘BigBigLove’ (2004), ‘Hollywood’ (2006) and ‘Confetti’ (2009).

About ‘Big Star’ Katy tells Noise11, “we pretty much started working on this about six months before covid. I was working on it a bit before that but we pretty much started to get into it when covid hit. We were stuck here in Perth. Obviously everyone else around the world was going through it. We were sitting here watching it on a screen. It was crazy. We’ve never been through anything like this in our lifetime. It made the whole world slow down. That effected the release and I think it probably effected some of the songs. There are a few darker songtitles on there. The world was in a very strange place and I think it still is recovering from that. Especially the music industry. It isn’t back to what it was and it probably won’t be back for another couple of years.”

Watch the Katy Steele Noise11 interview:

Katy Steele ‘Big Star’ National Tour

Fri July 7 | Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW

Sat July 8 | Heritage Hotel, Wollongong NSW

Sun July 9 | Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW * Updated Solo Show

Fri July 14 | Bbq & Beer Festival, Adelaide SA

Sat July 15 | Altar, Hobart Tas

Thu July 27 | Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane Qld

Fri July 28 | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld

Wed Aug 2 | Ararat Town Hall, Ararat Vic

Thu Aug 3 | Sooki Lounge, Belgrave Vic

Fri Aug 4 | The Workers Club, Melbourne Vic

Sat Aug 5 | The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine Vic

Sat Aug 12 | Mojo’s Bar, North Fremantle WA

Thu Aug 24 | The River, Margaret River WA

Fri Aug 25 | Six Degrees, Albany WA

