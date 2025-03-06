Keith Richards Awarded Inaugural Connecticut Governor’s Award for Excellence - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards has been awarded the first ever Governor’s Award for Excellence by the Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont.

Richards has been a long-time resident of Connecticut, moving to the state in 1985.

The Connecticut Governor’s Award of Excellence is a prestigious new honor celebrating residents who epitomize the state’s core values: creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity.

Keith accepted the award alluding to the fact that American is fast swinging back to 193o’s Germany saying, “without our books, without knowing things, without knowing their special meaning — this isn’t movies, this is not someone drawing you images. This is a book, and you have the movie in your head. It’s very important that we keep our books unburnt.”

Keith Richards said, “I’d like to say thank you to you all, and thank you to the state of Connecticut. You kind of get lost for words with something like this around your neck. I’ve been here for 40 years and it’s been a great place for me. I brought the kids up here. I was interested when the kids were here and I said I have to get the kids out of New York City so they could get some fresh air to breathe. So, we moved up here, and every ever since, we’ve had a great life.… I’m incredibly happy about everything, especially things like this, because you don’t get them every day.”

“This is a great building, a wonderful library, which even I didn’t know the full extent of. As Bill was saying earlier, without our books, without knowing things, without knowing their special meaning — this isn’t movies, this is not someone drawing you images. This is a book, and you have the movie in your head. It’s very important that we keep our books unburnt.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, said, “I’ve been inspired by the Rolling Stones for more than 50 years, I hope you have as well. Keith Richards is an amazing member of our community. We’re so proud that he’s here and I’m so proud of the opportunity to give him this award of excellence.”

Bill Harmer, Executive Director of the Westport Library, said, “As we celebrate Keith today, we are reminded that libraries are not just places to borrow books; they are agencies for equality, opportunity, creativity, and empowerment. At The Westport Library, we are proud to be an institution that provides free access to knowledge, culture, and creativity for all, just as Keith described. His recognition today is a celebration not only of his music but of the values we hold dear: creativity, authenticity, and the belief that art and culture have the power to change lives.”

MORE ABOUT THE WESTPORT LIBRARY

Founded in 1886, built in 1908, and transformed in 2019, The Westport Library is one of the most active and innovative public libraries in the nation, devoted to enriching the intellectual and creative lives of the community.

The Westport Library is also home to Verso Studios, replete with an SSL hybrid analog sound studio and broadcast control suite featuring a state-of-the-art console and six robotic cameras

Recent notable speakers at the Westport Library include Billie Jean King, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck D, John Densmore, Laura Linney, Chris Paul, Roxane Gay and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Coming up this spring, the Westport Library is scheduled to host Patti Smith, Henry Rollins, Black Thought, Paul Schaffer, David Baldacci, Richard Russo and more. Info at westportlibrary.org

