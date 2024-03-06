 Keith Richards Covers Lou Reed 'I'm Waiting For The Man' - Noise11.com
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones, Noise11, photo

Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones photo by Ros OGorman

Keith Richards Covers Lou Reed ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’

by Paul Cashmere on March 6, 2024

in News

Keith Richards has recorded a cover of Lou Reed’s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ for an upcoming tribute album ‘The Power of the Heart’.

Keith said, “To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog.” – Keith Richards In honor of Lou Reed’s birthday, Keith Richards has recorded a cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man.” The digital single & music video are out now and featured on the upcoming album The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, which includes newly recorded covers from Keith Richards, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Rufus Wainwright, Lucinda Williams, Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen, Rickie Lee Jones, Mary Gauthier, Bobby Rush, Automatic, The Afghan Whigs, and Rosanne Cash. This special collection will be released by Light in the Attic Records and available on Vinyl & CD at fine independent record shops worldwide on Record Store Day (April 20th). It goes without saying that the legendary Lou Reed was a true rock ’n’ roll pioneer. From The Velvet Underground’s debut in 1967 all the way through the end of his days, Reed sang truth from his heart. He lived life to the limit—and then some. The Power of the Heart is a tribute to Reed’s freedom of expression with covers spanning his groundbreaking years with the Velvets into his majestic solo career. Each track is a glorious extension of the Rock ’n’ Roll Animal’s soul, ever adventurous and avant-garde”.

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ was written by Loud Reed, produced by Andy Warhol and recorded by Velvet Underground for the 1967 album ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’. The song is about a Harlem mans heroin addiction. The song became a staple part of Reed’s setlist for decades.

David Bowie attempted to record the song for his debut album. A live Bowie version from 1972 was released on ‘Bowie at the Beeb’ in 2000.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher To Receive Icon Award

Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

2 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Blasts Australian Country Festival For Dumping Him

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has blasted Country Fest Queensland for dumping him from the line-up and calling it “unforeseen circumstances”.

February 28, 2024
UB40
UB40 Cover 60s Pop Classic ‘Gimme Some Sign’

Robin Campbell’s UB40 are continuing their tradition of covering pop hit as reggae songs with their latest cover, Brenton Wood’s ‘Gimme Little Sign’ as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

February 23, 2024
The Beatles Sam Mendes film official photo
The Beatles Support Production Of Sam Mendes Four Beatle Movie

Filmmaker Sir Samuel Mendes has announced will make four Beatles movies, each a biopic about the individuals John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

February 21, 2024
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Engelbert Humperdinck Has The Hot Ticket of 2024

If Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties, what are Engelbert Humperdinck fans called? Humpers?

February 21, 2024
Dave Dee Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich
Ian Amey ‘Tich’ of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich Dies At Age 79

Ian Amery, the Tich of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, has died at the age of 79.

February 18, 2024
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Is Suffering From Dementia

Just weeks after the death of his wife Melinda, Brian Wilson’s family has revealed that the iconic singer, songwriter for The Beach Boys is suffering from dementia.

February 18, 2024