Keith Richards Covers Lou Reed 'I'm Waiting For The Man' - Noise11.com

Keith Richards has recorded a cover of Lou Reed’s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ for an upcoming tribute album ‘The Power of the Heart’.

Keith said, “To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog.” – Keith Richards In honor of Lou Reed’s birthday, Keith Richards has recorded a cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man.” The digital single & music video are out now and featured on the upcoming album The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed, which includes newly recorded covers from Keith Richards, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Rufus Wainwright, Lucinda Williams, Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen, Rickie Lee Jones, Mary Gauthier, Bobby Rush, Automatic, The Afghan Whigs, and Rosanne Cash. This special collection will be released by Light in the Attic Records and available on Vinyl & CD at fine independent record shops worldwide on Record Store Day (April 20th). It goes without saying that the legendary Lou Reed was a true rock ’n’ roll pioneer. From The Velvet Underground’s debut in 1967 all the way through the end of his days, Reed sang truth from his heart. He lived life to the limit—and then some. The Power of the Heart is a tribute to Reed’s freedom of expression with covers spanning his groundbreaking years with the Velvets into his majestic solo career. Each track is a glorious extension of the Rock ’n’ Roll Animal’s soul, ever adventurous and avant-garde”.

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ was written by Loud Reed, produced by Andy Warhol and recorded by Velvet Underground for the 1967 album ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’. The song is about a Harlem mans heroin addiction. The song became a staple part of Reed’s setlist for decades.

David Bowie attempted to record the song for his debut album. A live Bowie version from 1972 was released on ‘Bowie at the Beeb’ in 2000.

