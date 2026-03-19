Khalid Announces It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour For Australia And New Zealand With Lauv - Noise11.com

Multi-platinum global star Khalid will return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2026 for his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour, joined by special guest Lauv across all dates

by Paul Cashmere

Frontier Touring and MG Live have confirmed the return of Khalid to Australia and New Zealand, with the chart-dominating artist set to headline five arena shows this November as part of his global It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour. The tour marks Khalid’s first full arena run in the region since 2019, and reflects the continued international demand for one of modern pop and R&B’s most consistent hitmakers.

Joining Khalid for all dates is Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer Lauv, whose crossover success and independent trajectory have established him as a significant force in contemporary pop.

The Australasian leg follows a major North American run and extends a touring cycle that coincides with a prolific recent period for Khalid. With more than 50 billion global streams and seven Grammy nominations, Khalid’s commercial footprint continues to expand across formats, territories and generations of listeners.

Khalid will open the tour in Auckland before crossing to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, culminating in a national run that spans the country’s major touring markets.

The announcement builds on Khalid’s strong connection with Australian audiences. His catalogue has generated 44 ARIA-accredited singles at Gold level or higher, including the 11-times Platinum ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’, the Marshmello collaboration ‘Silence’, and the 10-times Platinum ‘Better’. His albums American Teen and Free Spirit have also achieved Platinum status locally, reinforcing his consistency as both a singles and albums artist.

Khalid’s emergence remains one of the more rapid ascents in recent pop history. Born in Georgia and raised in El Paso, Texas, he first gained traction with ‘Location’, a breakout single released shortly before his high school graduation. The track’s viral success led to a major label deal and the release of his debut album American Teen in 2017, a multi-platinum record that earned Grammy nominations and positioned him as a defining voice of his generation.

He followed with Free Spirit in 2019, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and delivering the hit ‘Talk’, which became his highest-charting solo single in the United States. His ability to blend R&B, pop and hip-hop elements, paired with an accessible lyrical style centred on youth and transition, has underpinned a catalogue that travels globally.

In recent years, Khalid has continued to evolve his sound. His 2024 album Sincere explored more introspective themes, while 2025’s After The Sun Goes Down introduced a broader sonic palette, incorporating electro-pop textures and 1980s-inspired synth elements. The project delivered multiple singles including ‘In Plain Sight’, ‘Nah’ and ‘Out Of Body’, signalling a new phase in his recording career.

Beyond his own releases, Khalid has maintained a strong collaborative profile, working with artists such as Normani on ‘Love Lies’, Halsey and Benny Blanco on ‘Eastside’, and Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran across various projects. His presence across genres has contributed to sustained chart performance and streaming longevity.

The addition of Lauv to the tour provides further depth to the bill. Lauv first achieved global recognition with ‘I Like Me Better’, a multi-billion-stream hit that established him as a leading independent pop voice. His debut album ~How I’m Feeling~ reached the Billboard 200 Top 20, while subsequent releases have expanded his reach across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Lauv’s recent material continues that trajectory, including his latest EP Songs I Couldn’t Forget, which features tracks such as ‘Fake It’, ‘Mariah’ and ‘Ghosts’. His songwriting approach, combining diaristic lyrics with polished pop production, has resonated strongly with a global audience.

Khalid last visited Australia in 2024 for two special performances at the Sydney Opera House, where he premiered material from Sincere. Those shows reinforced his reputation as a compelling live performer, with a delivery that translates his recorded work effectively into large-scale venues.

The upcoming arena tour is positioned as a return to that format, with production scaled to match his current global standing. It also reflects a broader trend of international artists prioritising the Australian market within global touring cycles.

Ticket demand is expected to be significant, with multiple presale windows scheduled ahead of the general public release.

Tickets go on sale Friday 27 March at 12 noon local time. Telstra Plus members can access a presale from Monday 23 March at 10am local time, followed by Frontier Member and artist presales from Thursday 26 March at 11am local time.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 10 November, Auckland, Spark Arena

Wednesday 11 November, Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 13 November, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 15 November, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 18 November, Perth, RAC Arena

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