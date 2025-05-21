Kid Cudi To Testify At Diddy Trial - Noise11.com

Rapper Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is expected to testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial this week.

Prosecutor Maureen Comey said subsequent witnesses to be called as early as Wednesday will include Dawn Hughes, a psychologist who specialises in sex trauma; George Kaplan, a former Combs assistant; and Mescudi, with whom Cassie Ventura testified she had a brief romantic relationship.

Mescudi met Ventura in December 2011, she testified last week.

Ventura, who was in an 11-year relationship with Combs at the time, previously testified that she was “up and down” at the time of her fling with Mescudi, and stated that she and Combs “weren’t in the greatest place”.

When Combs found out Ventura was seeing Mescudi, he was “irate”, Ventura testified. He reportedly grew so infuriated about her dating the young rapper that he threatened to blow up his car – and wanted Cudi’s friends to see it.

“Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up,” Ventura revealed.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that “abused, threatened and coerced women” into prolonged, drug-fuelled orgies with male prostitutes, which he called “freak offs”, and then threatening them into silence.

Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual, and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn’t engaged in trafficking.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook