 Kid Cudi To Testify At Diddy Trial - Noise11.com
Kid Cudi To Testify At Diddy Trial

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2025

in News

Rapper Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is expected to testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial this week.

Prosecutor Maureen Comey said subsequent witnesses to be called as early as Wednesday will include Dawn Hughes, a psychologist who specialises in sex trauma; George Kaplan, a former Combs assistant; and Mescudi, with whom Cassie Ventura testified she had a brief romantic relationship.

Mescudi met Ventura in December 2011, she testified last week.

Ventura, who was in an 11-year relationship with Combs at the time, previously testified that she was “up and down” at the time of her fling with Mescudi, and stated that she and Combs “weren’t in the greatest place”.

When Combs found out Ventura was seeing Mescudi, he was “irate”, Ventura testified. He reportedly grew so infuriated about her dating the young rapper that he threatened to blow up his car – and wanted Cudi’s friends to see it.

“Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up,” Ventura revealed.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that “abused, threatened and coerced women” into prolonged, drug-fuelled orgies with male prostitutes, which he called “freak offs”, and then threatening them into silence.

Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual, and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn’t engaged in trafficking.

