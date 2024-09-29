 Kris Kristofferson Dies at Age 88 - Noise11.com
Kris Kristofferson phot by Ros O'Gorman

Kris Kristofferson phot by Ros O'Gorman

Kris Kristofferson Dies at Age 88

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2024

in News

Music legend Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

The Kristofferson family announced the passing of the music legend saying,

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.” – The Family of Kris Kristofferson

The family asks for privacy during this time”.

After a stint in the U.S. Army, Kris moved to Nashville and was working as a cleaner at Columbia Recording Studios. He met June Carter at Columbia and gave her a tape to pass on to her husband Johnny Cash. That tape included ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ which John decided to record.

Kris’ classic songs include ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ (Janis Joplin), “Help Me Make It Through The Night’ (Sammy Smith), ‘For The Good Times’ (Perry Como) and ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ (Johnny Cash).

His songs were also recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis, Roger Miller, Ray Stevens and Faron Young.

After winning Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1970 Kris signed with Monument Records and recorded his debut album which included his versions of the songs the others made famous.

His second album ‘The Silver Tongued Devil and I’ featured another classic ‘Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)’.

His movie career included that starring role opposite Barbra Streisand in ‘A Star Is Born’ (1976).

In 1985 he teamed with Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson to form country supergroup The Highwaymen.

Kris married three times, first to Frances Beer in 1960. They divorced in 1969. Kris married singer Rita Coolidge in 1973 and divorced in 1980. His third wife Lisa Meyer was married to Kris for 41 years up until his passing. They married in 1983.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Cancels Remaining US Dates Due To Illness

Ringo Starr has cancelled the remaining shows of his US tour due to illness.

5 days ago
Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Dionne Warwick will tour Australia and New Zealand “One Last Time” in January 2024.

5 days ago
Dave Mason Facebook photo
Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates

Former Traffic guitarist, the legendary Dave Mason, has cancelled the remainder of his 2024 dates due to a serious heart condition.

6 days ago
The Beatles in the BBC studio
New Beatles 1964 Doco Is Coming to Apple TV+

A new Beatles film documenting the legendary group's rapid rise in the US is coming to Apple TV+.

6 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite Still Isn’t Ready To Retire #Review #Melbourne

Don’t bother asking 80 year old blues legend Charlie Musselwhite when he is retiring. I did and this was the answer I got. “I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot. I’ve really enjoyed what I am doing and I would love to come back to Australia. We have always loved Australia. Never had a problem there. Its always been a great time, great people, great audiences. Its just a beautiful place to come and we are looking forward to it.”

September 23, 2024
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Announces Tour To Promote Kamala Harris

Stevie Wonder has announced a last-minute tour in order to promote Kamala Harris.

September 23, 2024
The Easybeats
R.I.P. Dick Diamonde of The Easybeats

Dick Diamonde (born Dingeman van der Sluijs), founding member and bass player of Australia’s legendary rock band The Easybeats, has died at age 76. His passing was revealed on Friday 20 September, 2024.

September 22, 2024