Kris Kristofferson Dies at Age 88 - Noise11.com

Music legend Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

The Kristofferson family announced the passing of the music legend saying,

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.” – The Family of Kris Kristofferson The family asks for privacy during this time”.

After a stint in the U.S. Army, Kris moved to Nashville and was working as a cleaner at Columbia Recording Studios. He met June Carter at Columbia and gave her a tape to pass on to her husband Johnny Cash. That tape included ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ which John decided to record.

Kris’ classic songs include ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ (Janis Joplin), “Help Me Make It Through The Night’ (Sammy Smith), ‘For The Good Times’ (Perry Como) and ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ (Johnny Cash).

His songs were also recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis, Roger Miller, Ray Stevens and Faron Young.

After winning Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1970 Kris signed with Monument Records and recorded his debut album which included his versions of the songs the others made famous.

His second album ‘The Silver Tongued Devil and I’ featured another classic ‘Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)’.

His movie career included that starring role opposite Barbra Streisand in ‘A Star Is Born’ (1976).

In 1985 he teamed with Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson to form country supergroup The Highwaymen.

Kris married three times, first to Frances Beer in 1960. They divorced in 1969. Kris married singer Rita Coolidge in 1973 and divorced in 1980. His third wife Lisa Meyer was married to Kris for 41 years up until his passing. They married in 1983.

