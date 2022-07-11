 Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2022

in News

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to farewell the long running hit soap ‘Neighbours’. The former stars of the show will appear in the last episode.

Kylie tweets pictures of herself and Jason Donovan on the fictitious Ramsey Street which is really the real Pine Oak Court in the Melbourne suburb of Vermont South.

The real houses of Pine Oak Court are also used for the show. Charlene (Kylie Minogue) lived at no 24. Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) moved in after Scott married Charlene in 1987.

And now they are back for the finale.

‘Neighbours’ had a 38 year run. 8875 episodes were made.

Kylie played Charlene from 1986 to 1988. Jason played Scott from 1985-1989.

The final episode of Neighbours will air in Australia and the UK on 1 August 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

5 hours ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia

Guns N’ Roses have announced Australian bands Cosmic Psychos and The Chats will open for them on the upcoming Australian tour.

7 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rolling Stones Postponed Amsterdam Setlist Reveals ‘Shattered’ Would Have Made Its SIXTY Tour Debut

The now published setlist of The Rolling Stones abandoned Amsterdam show planned for 13 June would have included the SIXTY tour debut of ‘Shattered’.

1 day ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts At No 24 On Australia’s Pop Chart

Move over New Kids On The Block, there are new kids on the block. Metallica have the number 24 song in Australia with their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’.

2 days ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather

Iron Maiden have had to cancel their concert in Bolgona, Italy due to safety concerns over bad weather.

3 days ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.

3 days ago
Nazareth
R.I.P. Manny Charlton Of Nazareth at Age 80

Manny Charlton, lead guitarist for Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died at age 80.

3 days ago