Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to farewell the long running hit soap ‘Neighbours’. The former stars of the show will appear in the last episode.

Kylie tweets pictures of herself and Jason Donovan on the fictitious Ramsey Street which is really the real Pine Oak Court in the Melbourne suburb of Vermont South.

The real houses of Pine Oak Court are also used for the show. Charlene (Kylie Minogue) lived at no 24. Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) moved in after Scott married Charlene in 1987.

And now they are back for the finale.

‘Neighbours’ had a 38 year run. 8875 episodes were made.

Kylie played Charlene from 1986 to 1988. Jason played Scott from 1985-1989.

The final episode of Neighbours will air in Australia and the UK on 1 August 2022.

