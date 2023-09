Kylie Minogue Plans A Giant Party for Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue can’t wait to “party” during her Las Vegas residency.

Kylie will begin her residency at The Venetian hotel in Sin City in November, and Kylie has revealed that she can’t wait to have some fun in Vegas.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Hell yes, I will go out in Vegas.

“I can walk down the strip. Why not? I will figure it out.

“I did that when I did a pre-show visit to check out the city.

“I can still party.

“My typical thing is that I say, ‘No, no, I can’t – it’s a school night. I’m busy’.

“But then I go and I am the last one there. I am up on top of the bar. That is usually me.”

Despite this, Kylie doesn’t have any interest in hitting the roulette tables in Vegas.

Kylie is instead keen to enjoy “the entertainment and the food”.

She said: “Honestly, I am really not good at gambling. It’s not my thing.

“I will probably say, ‘Right, you have 20 bucks’ and go to a ten-cent slot machine.

“I am just there for the entertainment and the food.”

Meanwhile, Kylie has confessed to being surprised by her own success in the music industry.

Kylie shared: “If someone told me when I was 17 and I made my first demo tape that I was going to have a place in global pop music it would have been mind-blowing.

“I didn’t have a plan. I am not very good at long-term planning. I am more reactive.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr