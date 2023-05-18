Kylie Minogue Premieres 'Padam Padam' Video - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue has released her racy new single, ‘Padam Padam’.

Kylie is back with the euphoric new dance hit and will set pulses racing in the accompanying music video (arriving at 2pm BST) that sees her look sensational in an all-red custom Mugler catsuit – complete with a cape.

She sings: “I know you wanna take me home Padam.

“And take off all my clothes Padam, Padam When your h?art goes Padam.”

The catchy tune is the lead single from Kylie’s upcoming LP, ‘Tension’ – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Disco’ – which is released on September 22.

Along with a preview of the club track, she tweeted last Friday (12.05.23) afternoon: “Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon! (sic)”

The clip also unveiled the 11-song track-listing.

‘Tension’ also includes her recently released dance tune ’10 Out of 10′ with DJ Oliver Heldens.

It was recently reported that the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ hitmaker is planning her first arena tour in six years as part of her huge comeback.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.

“It is being kept under lock and key and hardly anyone at her record label has even heard it.

“It’s classic Kylie and is sure to go down well with fans.”

Kylie recently teased that her upcoming 16th LP will be a mixture of electro and 90s house music.

She told The Irish News: “I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, 90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance.”

The track-listing for ‘Tension’ is:

1. ‘Padam Padam’

2. ‘Hold On To Now’

3. ‘Things We Do For Love’

4. ‘Tension’

5. ‘One More Time’

6. ‘You Still Get Me High’

7. ‘Hands’

8. ‘Green Light’

9.’ Vegas High’

10. ’10 Out of 10′ with Oliver Heldens

11. ‘Story’

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

