 L7 To Perform Their Classic ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ In Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
L7

L7

L7 To Perform Their Classic ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ In Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2023

in News

L7 will head down under to perform their third album ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ in its entirety.

‘Bricks Are Heavy’ was produced by Nirvana ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ producer and Garbage member Butch Vig. Vig was at the top of his game in 1992 with ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ coming after his work on Sonic Youth’s ‘Dirty’, The Smashing Pumpkins ‘Gish’ and Australia’s Cosmic Psychos ‘Blokes You Can Trust’.

‘Bricks Are Heavy’ only reached number 160 on the US chart but still sold over 300,000 copies. In Australia it reached number 24.

The best-known song from the album is ‘Pretend We’re Dead’.

L7 last played in Australia in 2016. That was their first tour since 1998. They also toured Australia in 1997, 1995 and 1992. L7’s very first ever Australian show was at Beenleigh Tavern in Brisbane.

L7 December 2023 Australian and NZ Tour Dates
Wednesday Dec 6th – Auckland, Powerstation
Friday Dec 8th – Sydney, Metro Theatre
Saturday Dec 9th – Brisbane, The Tivoli
Tuesday Dec 12th – Adelaide, The Gov
Wednesday Dec 13th – Perth, Rosemount Hotel
Friday Dec 15th – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Janet Jackson Auction 2023
Want To Get Into Janet Jackson’s Pants? They Are Up For Sale

Janet Jackson will auction more than 800 of her personal items at the ‘Property From the Collection of Janet Jackson’ auction in New York on May 21.

3 hours ago
Chantoozies
Tim Henwood Is On The New Song For The Chantoozies

The Chantoozies will release a new song titled ‘Every Night’ next week and it features Tim Henwood.

5 hours ago
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rickie Lee Jones Loved Harry Styles ‘The Horses’ And Once Sang It With Daryl Braithwaite

R&B singer songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is amazed her song ‘The Horses’ is so big in Australia.

1 day ago
Amyl and the Sniffers Amy Taylor and Bryce Wilson at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
For Amyl & The Sniffers Touring Is The Main Award

Amyl & the Sniffers have won three ARIA Awards, One Air Award and three Music Victoria Awards but to them that’s not what its all about.

1 day ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Corgan’s Kids In Awe He Knows SpongeBob

Billy Corgan’s two children Augustus and Philomena couldn’t believe it when their dad told them he knew SpongeBob.

4 days ago
Jane's Addiction Noise11.com interview
Both Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros Have New Music Coming

Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman Perry Farrell has confirmed to Noise11.com that there is both new music for his bands Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros brewing.

4 days ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love Posts Tribute To Kurt Cobain On His 29th Anniversary

Courtney Love posted a tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain 29 years after his death on Thursday.

4 days ago