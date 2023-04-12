L7 To Perform Their Classic ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ In Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

L7 will head down under to perform their third album ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ in its entirety.

‘Bricks Are Heavy’ was produced by Nirvana ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ producer and Garbage member Butch Vig. Vig was at the top of his game in 1992 with ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ coming after his work on Sonic Youth’s ‘Dirty’, The Smashing Pumpkins ‘Gish’ and Australia’s Cosmic Psychos ‘Blokes You Can Trust’.

‘Bricks Are Heavy’ only reached number 160 on the US chart but still sold over 300,000 copies. In Australia it reached number 24.

The best-known song from the album is ‘Pretend We’re Dead’.

L7 last played in Australia in 2016. That was their first tour since 1998. They also toured Australia in 1997, 1995 and 1992. L7’s very first ever Australian show was at Beenleigh Tavern in Brisbane.

L7 December 2023 Australian and NZ Tour Dates

Wednesday Dec 6th – Auckland, Powerstation

Friday Dec 8th – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday Dec 9th – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday Dec 12th – Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday Dec 13th – Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Friday Dec 15th – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

