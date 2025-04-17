 Lady Gaga Adds Extra Sydney Show - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal

Lady Gaga Adds Extra Sydney Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga will perform a second Sydney show on Saturday December 13, 2025.

Gaga’s Australia tour will be the final dates for 2025 on the Mayhem Ball tour. Lady Gaga will play Melbourne first in 5 December after finishing up Europe in Paris on 22 November. The tour will start in Mexico next week on 26 April, 2025.

LIVE NATION PRESALE
Wednesday April 23 at 12pm local – Thursday April 24 at 12pm local

GENERAL ON SALE
Thursday April 24 at 1pm local

TICKETS TO ALL OTHER SHOWS ARE ON SALE NOW

LADY GAGA
THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium – NEW SHOW
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium – NEW SHOW

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

