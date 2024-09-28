 Lady Gaga Clarifies Harlequin Album - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Harlequin

Lady Gaga Harlequin

Lady Gaga Clarifies Harlequin Album

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has clarified whether her new film companion album is considered her next studio album.

Gaga plays the villain Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, in the superhero blockbuster Joker: Folie à Deux – which is due for release next month.

She sent fans wild by unleashing an album titled Harlequin in support of the film on Friday – but left her fans confused as to whether the record should be considered her seventh studio album.

Discussing her releases with Rolling Stone, Gaga said, “I had such a deep relationship with Lee. And when I was done filming the movie, I wasn’t done with her.”

Teasing the album as “LG 6.5” rather than LG7, the singer explained that fans should brace for a full-scale Gaga album soon too.

She said, “(Harlequin) is my record. It’s a Lady Gaga record, but it’s also inspired by my character and my vision of what a woman can be. It’s why the album does not adhere to one genre.”

She added, “It’s not my next studio album that’s a pop record, but it is somewhere in between, and it’s blurring the lines of pop music.”

Harlequin is released via Interscope records, and the star previously teased that the first single from LG7 – her as yet untitled seventh studio album – will be released in October, ahead of the release of the new full album.

Her last studio album, Chromatica, was released in 2020.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Marries

Lana Del Rey has married her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene after a whirlwind romance.

20 hours ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Dropped From U.S. Music Festival After “F*ck America’ Post

Macklemore has been dropped from the line-up of a Las Vegas music festival after going viral for denouncing America during a performance.

2 days ago
Meg Washington
Soundtrack To ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed, Meg Washington Performs The First Single ‘The Hook’

The soundtrack to ‘How To Make Gravy’, a new Australian movie based on Paul Kelly’s Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been revealed.

3 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Starts Her Own Label

Kesha has launched her own record label. Kesha is now the CEO of Kesha Records, under the label services arm of Warner Music Group.

5 days ago
Pete Townshend Is A Swiftie

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend is a fan of Taylor Swift.

September 21, 2024
Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman
City and Colour Australian Dates for January 2025

City and Colour will return to Australia in January 2025, just 23 months after the last Australian tour.

September 19, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post

trump has verbally attacked Taylor Swift with an insane all caps post stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’.

September 16, 2024