Lady Gaga Clarifies Harlequin Album - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has clarified whether her new film companion album is considered her next studio album.

Gaga plays the villain Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, in the superhero blockbuster Joker: Folie à Deux – which is due for release next month.

She sent fans wild by unleashing an album titled Harlequin in support of the film on Friday – but left her fans confused as to whether the record should be considered her seventh studio album.

Discussing her releases with Rolling Stone, Gaga said, “I had such a deep relationship with Lee. And when I was done filming the movie, I wasn’t done with her.”

Teasing the album as “LG 6.5” rather than LG7, the singer explained that fans should brace for a full-scale Gaga album soon too.

She said, “(Harlequin) is my record. It’s a Lady Gaga record, but it’s also inspired by my character and my vision of what a woman can be. It’s why the album does not adhere to one genre.”

She added, “It’s not my next studio album that’s a pop record, but it is somewhere in between, and it’s blurring the lines of pop music.”

Harlequin is released via Interscope records, and the star previously teased that the first single from LG7 – her as yet untitled seventh studio album – will be released in October, ahead of the release of the new full album.

Her last studio album, Chromatica, was released in 2020.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

