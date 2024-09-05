Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga got engaged to her partner Michael Polansky in April.

In a new cover interview for U.S. Vogue, the pop superstar finally confirmed she was engaged to marry the entrepreneur after almost five years of dating. He popped the question in April after a day of rock climbing.

“I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind,” Gaga gushed about her fiancé. “And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy… he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level.”

Gaga met Michael in 2019 through her mother Cynthia, who runs her Born This Way Foundation.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” she shared.

Gaga finally met the philanthropist at a party in December 2019 and they had “the most amazing conversation” for three hours.

For weeks after the party, they spoke regularly on the phone and then went on their first date and “fell in love” just before the pandemic. Michael moved into her house in Malibu, California for the lockdown and they lived there together for more than a year.

“It was really kind of special,” she recalled of that time. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me – outside of Lady Gaga.”

Gaga, 38, was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. Reflecting on those failed relationships, she told the magazine, “I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself – forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it. And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”

