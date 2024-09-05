 Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga got engaged to her partner Michael Polansky in April.

In a new cover interview for U.S. Vogue, the pop superstar finally confirmed she was engaged to marry the entrepreneur after almost five years of dating. He popped the question in April after a day of rock climbing.

“I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind,” Gaga gushed about her fiancé. “And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy… he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level.”

Gaga met Michael in 2019 through her mother Cynthia, who runs her Born This Way Foundation.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” she shared.

Gaga finally met the philanthropist at a party in December 2019 and they had “the most amazing conversation” for three hours.

For weeks after the party, they spoke regularly on the phone and then went on their first date and “fell in love” just before the pandemic. Michael moved into her house in Malibu, California for the lockdown and they lived there together for more than a year.

“It was really kind of special,” she recalled of that time. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me – outside of Lady Gaga.”

Gaga, 38, was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. Reflecting on those failed relationships, she told the magazine, “I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself – forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it. And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Reform and Return With New Line-up

Linkin Park are back with a new song and a new line-up following the death of Chester Bennington.

4 hours ago
Dan Sultan photo by She Is Aphrodite
Dan Sultan Releases ‘Do You See Me’

Dan Sultan says his new song ‘Do You See Me?’ was 20 years in the making.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release Her Seventh Album In October

Lady Gaga has announced that the first single from her seventh studio album will drop in October.

2 days ago
Talib Kweli supplied from Frontier Touring
The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year’s Day In Melbourne

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Breaks A Couple Of Records In Germany

Adele broke a pair of records with her Munich residency.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sells Malibu House For $36 Million Loss

Kanye West has offloaded his Malibu house at a $36 million loss.

5 days ago
Sum 41
Deryck Whibley Of Sum 41 Denies He Is Joining Linkin Park

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley has denied he is joining both Linkin Park and Oasis.

August 29, 2024