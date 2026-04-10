Lady Gaga And Doechii Release Runway Produced By Andrew Watt - Noise11 Music News

Lady Gaga teams up with Doechii for the lead single from the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

by Paul Cashmere

Lady Gaga and Doechii have unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration, Runway, marking the first official musical meeting between the two powerhouse artists. The track serves as the lead single for the official soundtrack of the upcoming feature film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is scheduled to hit Australian cinemas on May 1. The track marks a significant moment in the 2026 release calendar, pairing the Academy Award winning Lady Gaga with the rising creative force of Doechii.

The release underscores the continuing dominance of producer Andrew Watt, who helmed the project alongside a heavyweight production team including Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and D’Mile. For Lady Gaga, Runway arrives as a victory lap following the massive success of her sixth studio album, Mayhem, while for Andrew Watt, it continues a prolific streak that has seen him become the primary collaborator for both contemporary pop icons and legendary rock royalty. The track is a club ready anthem that cements the crossover appeal of both featured artists.

Runway was co written by Lady Gaga, Doechii, Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, Cirkut, D’Mile, and Jayda Love. The song, which was first teased in the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 earlier this week, features a production style built specifically for the dance floor.

Andrew Watt, a three time Grammy Award winner, co produced the track, bringing the same sonic precision found in his recent work on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, which secured the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2026. The track’s release follows the chart success of the single Abracadabra, another Andrew Watt production that earned Best Pop Dance Recording. The collaboration represents a natural pairing of two boundary pushing voices. Lady Gaga and Doechii have expressed mutual admiration in the lead up to this release, with the track showcasing a seamless blend of Lady Gaga’s cinematic pop sensibilities and Doechii’s sharp, rhythmic delivery. The production team’s involvement, particularly Bruno Mars and D’Mile, adds a sophisticated funk undertone to the modern pop aesthetic, ensuring the track carries weight in both club and radio rotations.

Andrew Watt has rapidly ascended to the top tier of international producers, bridging the gap between musical generations. Born Andrew Wotman, the New York native first gained traction as a member of California Breed with Glenn Hughes and Jason Bonham before pivoting into a career defining role as a producer. His portfolio is a roll call of legends, including Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, and Iggy Pop.

Currently, Andrew Watt is navigating a landmark year in 2026. He recently produced Paul McCartney’s latest single, Days We Left Behind, and is the key creative force behind the upcoming 18th solo studio album from Paul McCartney titled The Boys Of Dungeon Lane. His relationship with The Rolling Stones is equally significant, having produced their 2023 comeback, Hackney Diamonds. In a major industry move, the next album from The Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues, is expected to be officially announced tomorrow. Andrew Watt’s ability to maintain the legacy of heritage acts while producing contemporary hits for artists like Justin Bieber and Post Malone has made him a pivotal figure in the current music landscape.

While the collaboration is widely praised by industry observers, some circles within the music community have discussed the increasing consolidation of super producers like Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, and D’Mile on single projects. The observation suggests that having a large team of high profile writers and producers on one track can lead to a highly polished sound that defines the modern era.

However, the commercial and critical results reported by Noise11 suggest this synergy is exactly what global audiences are seeking. The partnership between Lady Gaga and Doechii has been viewed as a strategic move to introduce Lady Gaga to a younger demographic while providing Doechii with a massive global platform. There is also the anticipation surrounding how the track fits the narrative arc of The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel where the music is expected to establish the high fashion atmosphere. Balancing the needs of a commercial film soundtrack with the artistic identities of two distinct stars is a difficult task, yet early data indicates the track has successfully navigated those requirements.

As Runway begins its ascent on the global charts, the focus shifts to the theatrical release of the film on May 1. For Andrew Watt, the momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with the Paul McCartney album and the impending announcement from The Rolling Stones set to dominate the news cycle. Lady Gaga remains at the forefront of the cultural conversation, proving once again her ability to evolve her sound with every new project. Fans can expect further soundtrack details to emerge as the film premiere approaches.

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