The Rolling Stones To Reveal Foreign Tongues Details This Week - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones are set to unveil key information about their new album Foreign Tongues in a coordinated global announcement on 5 May 2026

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones will lift the curtain on their next studio album this week, confirming details of Foreign Tongues in a global announcement scheduled for 5/6 May 2026. The band has aligned the reveal across major time zones, with the news set for 6 May 2am AEST Australia and 5 May 5pm BST UK, 6pm CEST Central Europe, 12pm ET East Coast USA and 9am PT West Coast USA, signalling a coordinated international rollout for what will be their twenty-fifth studio album.

The significance of the announcement lies in both timing and momentum. Foreign Tongues is expected to arrive on 10 July 2026, less than three years after Hackney Diamonds, marking one of the most productive late-period phases of the band’s six-decade career. For an act whose recording output has historically been sporadic in later years, the rapid follow-up indicates a sustained creative cycle stemming from the same sessions.

The album has been produced by Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds, and is understood to draw heavily from material recorded during those sessions. Ronnie Wood confirmed as far back as September 2025 that a new album was completed, stating simply that it was “done”, providing the first concrete indication of a follow-up project.

The campaign formally began with the release of the lead track Rough And Twisted on 11 April 2026. Issued under the alias The Cockroaches, the song appeared as a highly restricted vinyl pressing limited to around 1,000 copies globally. Distributed through select independent record stores, the release sold out almost immediately and triggered a secondary resale market, while also fuelling debate among fans about accessibility.

Musically, Rough And Twisted presents a stripped back blues structure built around a guitar-driven riff and a harmonica-led arrangement, consistent with the band’s long-established Chicago blues influences. The track reinforces the stylistic continuity between Hackney Diamonds and the forthcoming album, with a production approach that balances contemporary clarity with traditional instrumentation.

Reports indicate that the band recorded approximately 23 songs during the Hackney Diamonds sessions, leaving a substantial archive of completed material. Foreign Tongues is expected to utilise a portion of these recordings, with further songs already written for a subsequent project. Rumours surrounding an additional track titled Mr. Charm surfaced via publishing databases earlier in the year, although it has yet to be officially released.

Foreign Tongues sits at a critical point in the Rolling Stones catalogue. As the twenty-fifth studio album, it follows a lineage that stretches from their 1964 debut through landmark releases including Exile On Main St., Sticky Fingers and Tattoo You, and into their late-career resurgence with Hackney Diamonds in 2023.

The use of The Cockroaches alias reconnects the band to an earlier era of their history. The name dates back to their 1977 El Mocambo performances in Toronto, where they played surprise club shows under the pseudonym. This strategy reflects a broader pattern in their career, periodically returning to intimate or coded identities as a counterbalance to their global stadium presence.

The current campaign also reflects an evolving industry trend. In an era dominated by streaming, the Stones have leaned into scarcity and physical artefacts to generate engagement. Limited vinyl releases, cryptic websites and staggered reveals have become increasingly common tactics for legacy artists seeking to create event-level anticipation around new material.

The album artwork, revealed on 2 May, features a composite image of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood with their faces merged into a single form, a visual interpretation that aligns with the album’s title and its thematic suggestion of multiple identities and languages.

Despite the strong reaction to the new music, the rollout strategy has drawn mixed responses. Some fans have criticised the limited availability of Rough And Twisted, noting that the scarcity excluded a large portion of the global audience. Others argue the approach prioritised collectors and resellers, with copies quickly appearing online at inflated prices.

There is also ongoing speculation regarding whether Foreign Tongues will represent the band’s final studio album. While earlier reports suggested it could be a closing chapter, more recent information indicates that additional material has already been written, challenging the notion of a definitive endpoint.

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