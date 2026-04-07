The Rolling Stones Expected To Reveal New Song Mr Charm And Final Album Foreign Tongues on 11 April 2026 - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones are expected to official unveil their twenty-fifth studio album expected to be called Foreign Tongues on 11 April 2026 and we expect the first song to be called Mr. Charm.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones are set to officially break the silence on their next major project, with a new song titled Mr Charm suddenly appearing this week in international music databases ahead of a scheduled announcement on 11 April 2026. The legendary rockers have been dropping cryptic clues across London, reviving an old alias to signal the arrival of what is widely expected to be their final studio album, Foreign Tongues.

This release marks a surprisingly swift follow up to the 2023 chart topper Hackney Diamonds, proving that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are currently in an exceptionally productive creative streak. By registering Mr Charm, the band is finalising the paperwork for a rollout that bridges the gap between their storied 1960s roots and their modern status as the world’s definitive rock and roll institution.

Evidence of the new material surfaced via SongView, the joint portal for rights organisations ASCAP and BMI, as well as the French registry SACEM. The track Mr Charm is officially credited as a Jagger, Richards composition, with Promopub BV and BMG Rights Management listed as the interested publishing parties. Music industry insiders expect Mr Charm to serve as the lead single for the Foreign Tongues project. Recording for the new tracks reportedly took place at Metropolis Studios in West London with producer Andrew Watt, who was the architect behind the sound of Hackney Diamonds. Ronnie Wood confirmed to back in 2023 and reported then by Noise11 that the band had recorded 23 songs during those sessions, leaving 11 completed tracks in the vault for a subsequent release. This new material is said to lean into a mid sixties aesthetic, recapturing the raw energy that defined their early career while maintaining a contemporary production standard.

The marketing campaign has cleverly utilised The Cockroaches alias, a moniker The Rolling Stones have historically used for surprise, intimate club performances. Most notably, the name was used for the 1977 El Mocambo shows in Toronto, Canada, where the band played to a tiny audience of 300 people. This strategy of high concept teasers is becoming a hallmark for the group, following the 2023 Hackney Gazette advertisement which disguised the album announcement as a glass repair business. In a digital age, The Rolling Stones are leading a trend where physical scavenger hunts and cryptic websites, such as thecockroaches.com, create a sense of mystery that transcends standard social media promotion. The use of a frozen clock at 1.41pm on the teaser website points directly to the 11 April reveal, suggesting a coordinated global event that will likely include a live performance component in London.

While the appearance of Mr Charm in rights databases provides a paper trail for the new music, some industry analysts initially questioned if the timing of the campaign near early April was an elaborate industry ruse. The band has a history of keeping projects under tight wraps, often allowing fan forums and digital communities to fuel speculation before confirming facts. The consistency of the registration data and the link to the Universal Music Group infrastructure provides a level of certainty that moves beyond mere internet rumour. There is also the weight of expectation regarding the finality of Foreign Tongues, with many observers debating whether this represents the closing chapter for a band that has defied retirement for over six decades.

As the clock counts down to 11 April, the global music community is bracing for what could be the definitive statement from the most enduring band in history. Whether Foreign Tongues leads to a massive stadium tour or a residency at a boutique London venue, the arrival of Mr Charm signals that the Jagger, Richards songwriting partnership is far from finished. Fans should stay tuned to Noise11.com for the full reveal this Saturday UK Time. For Australian fans that news will be around 8am Sunday.

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