The Rolling Stones are preparing for the release of their twenty-fifth and final studio album, expected to be titled Foreign Tongues, following a cryptic teaser campaign across London.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones will officially unveil their twenty-fifth and final studio album on Saturday, 11 April 2026, following a sophisticated marketing campaign appearing across the United Kingdom capital. While global speculation has intensified regarding the project, Noise11.com has received insider confirmation that the upcoming record is indeed titled Foreign Tongues. This follows the recent mysterious clues involving a legendary alias known as The Cockroaches.

The significance of Foreign Tongues is a rapid successor to the 2023 chart success, Hackney Diamonds. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood had an over creative period while working on Hackney Diamonds. This new collection represents the completion of those sessions that began several years ago.

Technical analysis of the project suggests the album contains more material developed during the sessions with producer Andrew Watt. Noise11 reported in 2023 that Ronnie Wood had said a second album would follow Hackney Diamonds soon. Wood suggested in 2023 that this album would follow in 2024.

The Rolling Stones had recorded 23 songs during the Hackney Diamonds period, leaving 11 completed tracks in the vault. One of these confirmed recordings features a second collaboration with Paul McCartney, who previously contributed to the 2023 sessions.

The title Foreign Tongues is expected to reflect the album artwork, which reimagines the famous tongue and lips logo translated into various international languages. While a Spanish music site first suggested the title, Noise11 has independently confirmed the title through industry sources.

Historically, The Rolling Stones have utilised aliases such as The Cockroaches to reconnect their massive global brand with their raw club roots. This moniker dates back to the celebrated 1977 El Mocambo performances in Toronto, where they performed two surprise dates for a tiny audience.

The teaser website, thecockroaches.com, features a 1970s bedroom aesthetic with a clock frozen at 1.41pm on 11 April, 2026. This date serves as the definitive reveal for the first single and the formal Foreign Tongues announcement. This trend of multi-layered marketing follows the blueprint of the Hackney Gazette glass repair advertisement used for their previous release, engaging fans through digital scavenger hunts and physical posters.

Despite the mounting evidence, some sectors of the music industry initially treated the Foreign Tongues title as speculative. The band has traditionally maintained a high level of secrecy, allowing mystery to circulate before a major reveal to ensure maximum impact, yet the consistency of the current data points toward a singular conclusion for this mid-year release.

As the countdown to 11 April continues, the music world is prepared for the next chapter of The Rolling Stones. Whether this leads to an intimate club residency in London or a massive global stadium tour in late 2026, Foreign Tongues is poised to be a major cultural event.

Fans should expect the official announcement to include the lead single and a possible June release date.

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