The Rolling Stones Hint At New Activity Under The Cockroaches Alias - Noise11 Music News

A mysterious marketing campaign appearing across London suggests The Rolling Stones are preparing for a secret show or a new album announcement or both.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones appear to be reviving a legendary piece of their own folklore, with mysterious posters appearing across London this morning sparking intense speculation of a new project. Commuters in the United Kingdom capital spotted pink flyers emblazoned with the name The Cockroaches, featuring a QR code that directs fans to a cryptic digital hub. This activity follows a pattern of high-concept teasers used by the band in recent years, pointing toward a significant reveal scheduled for mid-April.

This news is particularly significant because The Cockroaches is the storied alias The Rolling Stones used during their most famous secret club performances including the famed El Mocambo performance in Toronto, Canada in 1977.

By returning to this moniker, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are signalling a move that bridges their mid-seventies club roots with their modern era of stadium dominance. While the band has not yet made a formal statement, the link between the new website and the group’s official infrastructure suggests this is the beginning of a formal rollout for either an intimate live residency or their twenty-fifth studio album.

The digital component of the campaign offers a deep dive into a specific aesthetic, with the QR code leading to thecockroaches.com. Upon entry, users are presented with a visual recreation of a 1970s bedroom, cluttered with era-specific ephemera including guitar plectrums, concert tickets, and vinyl records such as Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie. A clock in the room is frozen at 1.41pm on Saturday 11 April, 2026, which many observers believe is the definitive date for an announcement or a secret performance. The technical link is solidified by the website’s privacy policy, which redirects to the Universal Music Group portal, the parent organisation for the band’s label. Furthermore, the sign-up graphic “Who the Fuck Are The Cockroaches?” uses the exact typeface and design from the iconic t-shirt worn by Keith Richards in the mid-seventies, which originally asked “Who the Fuck is Mick Jagger?”.

Historically, The Rolling Stones have used The Cockroaches name to bypass the logistical chaos of their own fame. The most notable instance occurred in March 1977, when the band performed two surprise shows at the El Mocambo club in Toronto, Canada. Playing to a tiny audience of just 300 people, the recordings from those nights eventually became the live album El Mocambo 1977, which was finally released 45 years later in 2022. They also utilised the variation Blue Sunday And The Cockroaches for a secret show at the 350-capacity Sir Morgan’s Cove in Massachusetts during September 1981. This new activity aligns with comments made by Ronnie Wood reported in Noise11 in 2023, where he confirmed that the band had recorded 23 songs during the sessions for their previous chart-topping album Hackney Diamonds. With only 12 tracks appearing on that release, 11 completed songs remain in the vault, including a second collaboration with Paul McCartney.

While the timing of the posters on April 1st led some to suspect an elaborate April Fool prank, the complexity of the campaign suggests otherwise. The Rolling Stones are not traditionally known for industry ruses that require a ten-day lead time for a punchline. Instead, this follows the blueprint of the Hackney Diamonds campaign in 2023, where a fake advertisement for a glass repair business appeared in the Hackney Gazette before the album was confirmed.

The interactive nature of the new website, including a cursor that changes to a hand, suggests that more clues will be revealed as the clock counts down to April 11. Some industry analysts suggest the date could represent a dual announcement of a new studio collection and a series of global club dates to test the new material.

As the music world waits for the Saturday reveal, the momentum behind The Rolling Stones remains at an all-time high following the critical success of their 2023 work. Whether this culminates in a surprise London club show or the arrival of their next studio chapter, the reactivation of The Cockroaches ensures that the band continues to control their narrative with a sense of mystery. Fans are encouraged to register at the official portal to receive the first word on what appears to be a major addition to the band’s late-career renaissance.

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