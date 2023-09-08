 The Rolling Stones Have A Second Album Ready After Hackney Diamonds - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones Have A Second Album Ready After Hackney Diamonds

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2023

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will not be the last ever Rolling Stones album. There will be a follow-up and most likely sooner rather than later, according to Ronnie Wood.

In the media interviews immediately following the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ launch in London, when talking about Paul McCartney’s guest appearance on the album, Ronnie Wood told GB News, that the Rolling Stones recorded two songs with Sir Macca and the second one will be on the next Stones album.

“Paul was more blown away than we were,” Ronnie told GN News. “He was loving it. He played on a couple of songs actually and one’s going to be for the next album as well. It was like a completion of getting The Stones and The Beatles together. It was a wonderful thing”.

Keith Richards said that back in the day it wasn’t unusual for The Beatles and The Stones to get together. “John (Lennon) and Paul (McCartney) are on records of ours. ‘We Love You’, ‘Dandelion’ from the 60s. They’d come in and do the backup vocals. We’ve always worked together on the odd occasions when we’d meet. At the same time it is poignant. The Stones and The Beatles are still around in their own way. I miss The Beatles because they’re not The Beatles anymore”.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were also backing singers on The Beatles ‘All You Need Is Love’.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released on 20 October 2023.

The ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album features 12 songs. The Rolling Stones said at the media launch they had recorded 23 songs which means there are 11 currently in the bank for that next album.

Hackney Diamonds track listing:

Angry
Get Close
Depending On You
Bite My Head Off (with Paul McCartney)
Whole Wild World
Dreamy Skies
Mess It Up (with Charlie Watts)
Live By The Sword (with Charlie Watts)
Driving Me Too Hard
Tell Me Straight (Keith on vocals)
Sweet Sound of Heaven (with Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga)
Rolling Stone Blues

The ‘Angry’ video features actress Sydney Sweeney (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, White Lotus).

