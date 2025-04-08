 Lady Gaga To Bring Mayhem Ball Tour To Australia In December - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga. image by Tim Cashmere

Lady Gaga. image by Tim Cashmere

Lady Gaga To Bring Mayhem Ball Tour To Australia In December

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga has announced new shows for Australia with dates for The Mayhem Ball set for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in December.

Lady Gaga last played in Australia in 2014 for the ‘artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball’. She also toured in 2012 with the ‘The Born This Way Ball’. ‘The Monster Ball’ tour came to Australia in 2010. In 2009 she brought the ‘Doll Domination Tour’ to Australia and for her first time in Australia as support act for Pussycat Dolls in 2008.

LADY GAGA
THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR
AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

LIVE NATION PRESALE
Melbourne: Wednesday April 16 at 11am local – Thursday April 17 at 11am local
Sydney: Wednesday April 16 at 12pm local – Thursday April 17 at 12pm local
Brisbane: Wednesday April 16 at 1pm local – Thursday April 17 at 1pm local

GENERAL ON SALE:
Melbourne: Thursday April 17 at 12pm local
Sydney: Thursday April 17 at 1pm local
Brisbane: Thursday April 17 at 2pm local

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Airbourne photo by Ros OGorman
Airbourne Gear Stolen From Melbourne Lockup

Melbourne band Airbourne have had their gear stolen from a Melbourne lockup. Thieves took six guitars, as well as an old Mini Maton owned by the O’Keefe brother’s late father.

59 minutes ago
Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman
Arcade Fire Announce Pink Elephant Album

Arcade Fire will release their new album, 'Pink Elephant', on May 9.

1 hour ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen To Play Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Judith Owen is coming back to Australia finally in June for two performances at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and appearances in Melbourne and Sydney.

2 days ago
Lily Allen at Noise11.com music news
Lily Allen Says She Auditioned For White Lotus

Lily Allen has revealed that she auditioned for a role in the acclaimed TV series The White Lotus.

4 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Slams Trumps Attitude Towards Canada

Michael Bublé has made a passionate speech amid Trump's tariff plans for Canada, declaring that the country is "not for sale".

5 days ago
Mark Ronson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Ronson Gives Medical Date After Concert Scare

Mark Ronson has issued a health update after being rushed to hospital due to an injury.

6 days ago
Eric Gales at Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Gales Is Returning To Australia And He Is A Must See Show

When I saw Eric Gales in 2023 in Melbourne he said he is “not the new Hendrix”. He might not think so but watch him live and you’ll probably disagree with his own assessment of himself.

6 days ago