 Lagwagon Reveal Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Lagwagon (from their Facebook page)

Lagwagon (from their Facebook page)

Lagwagon Reveal Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News

Lagwagon will return to Australia and New Zealand in October and November for the ‘By Request Tour’.

Lagwagon were last in Australia when the world shut down in March 2020.

For the 2023 tour, Lagwagon will invite the fans to curate the setlist. Fans can submit their favourite Lagwagon songs
between now and Friday 1st September here:
www.lagwagon.com/request

The setlists will be selected per city by popularity.

For the record Lagwagon 10 most performed songs are:

1. Violins (from Hoss, 1995)
2. May 16 (from Let’s Talk About Feelings, 1998)
3. Razor Burn (from Hoss, 1995)
4. Alien 8 (from Double Plaidium, 1997)
5. After You My Friend (from Let’s Talk About Feelings, 1998)
6. Making Friends (from Double Plaidium, 1997)
7. Sleep (from Hoss, 1995)
8. Sick (from Hoss, 1995)
9. Falling Apart (from Blaze, 2003)
10. Island of Shame (from Trashed, 1994)

Australia and New Zealand dates 2023

Tue 24 Oct: San Fran, Wellington
Wed 25 Oct: Galatos, Auckland
Fri 27 Oct: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Sat 28 Oct: Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Sun 29 Oct: The Croxton, Melbourne
Wed 1 Nov: The Basement, Canberra
Fri 3 Nov: Manning Bar, Sydney
Sat 4 Nov: Schooner Or Later (Harbour Cruise), Sydney
Sun 5 Nov: Uni Bar, Hobart

Find tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

QOTSA, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Queens of the Stone Age Premiere New Song ‘Carnavoyeur’

Queens of the Stone Age have released a second song from the upcoming album ‘In Times New Roman’.

5 hours ago
Louise Post Sleepwalker
Louise Post of Veruca Salt To Release Her First Solo Album

Louise Post of Veruca Salt will release her first solo album ‘Sleepwalker’ on Friday, June 2, 2023.

5 hours ago
Extreme 2023
Extreme and Living Colour Add Second Melbourne Show

Extreme and Living Colour will extend their Australian tour with a second show for Melbourne added to the end of the tour.

7 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Premiere 10 Minute Epic ‘The Teacher’

Foo Fighters have released yet another preview of the upcoming 'But Here We Are' album with the 10 minute epic 'The Teacher.

10 hours ago
Bodyjar
Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

1 day ago
Bill and Ted 3 Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Performs With Dogstar For First Time In A Decade

Keanu Reeves reunited with his band Dogstar for their first performance in more than 20 years over the weekend.

2 days ago
Kate Cebrano at Hamer Hall photo by Ian Laidlaw (supplied MSO)
Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.

2 days ago