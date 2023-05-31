Lagwagon Reveal Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Lagwagon will return to Australia and New Zealand in October and November for the ‘By Request Tour’.

Lagwagon were last in Australia when the world shut down in March 2020.

For the 2023 tour, Lagwagon will invite the fans to curate the setlist. Fans can submit their favourite Lagwagon songs

between now and Friday 1st September here:

www.lagwagon.com/request

The setlists will be selected per city by popularity.

For the record Lagwagon 10 most performed songs are:

1. Violins (from Hoss, 1995)

2. May 16 (from Let’s Talk About Feelings, 1998)

3. Razor Burn (from Hoss, 1995)

4. Alien 8 (from Double Plaidium, 1997)

5. After You My Friend (from Let’s Talk About Feelings, 1998)

6. Making Friends (from Double Plaidium, 1997)

7. Sleep (from Hoss, 1995)

8. Sick (from Hoss, 1995)

9. Falling Apart (from Blaze, 2003)

10. Island of Shame (from Trashed, 1994)

Australia and New Zealand dates 2023

Tue 24 Oct: San Fran, Wellington

Wed 25 Oct: Galatos, Auckland

Fri 27 Oct: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sat 28 Oct: Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Sun 29 Oct: The Croxton, Melbourne

Wed 1 Nov: The Basement, Canberra

Fri 3 Nov: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sat 4 Nov: Schooner Or Later (Harbour Cruise), Sydney

Sun 5 Nov: Uni Bar, Hobart

Find tickets here

