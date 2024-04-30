LA’s Oldest Record Store The Record Collector Is Up For Sale - Noise11.com

The Record Collector, the oldest record store in Los Angeles, is up for sale.

Owner Sandy Chase opened the first Record Collector store in Highland Avenue in 1974 when he was 22 years old. Sandy has run the business for 50 years and figures it is time for someone else to take it over for the next 50 years.

The Record Collector only sells vinyl. Sandy has never stocked CD.

The current location is at 7809 Melrose Avenue. The asking price is $4,995,000 for the building but the stock of 500,000 pieces is a separate buy.

Fox LA spoke with Sandy Chase.

The listing for the property is here

