 FireAid Line-Up To Feature The Biggest Names On the Planet - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

FireAid Line-Up To Feature The Biggest Names On the Planet

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Irving and Shelli Azoff’s FireAid benefit, for the victims of the California fires, will take place on January 30 in Los Angeles with the biggest names on the planet performance on the day across two venues.

Confirmed for the benefit are Sting, Green Day, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills along with Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink and Tate McRae.

More artists will be announced.

The concert will take place from the new Intuit Dome in LA as well as The Forum. It will also streamed on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

