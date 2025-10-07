Vitamin String Quartet Reimagine Billie Eilish with New Album and Massive World Tour - Noise11.com

Pop culture string interpreters, Vitamin String Quartet, have turned their attention to one of the most acclaimed and unconventional artists of her generation. Their new album, VSQ Performs Billie Eilish, reimagines 15 of Eilish’s most recognisable songs through the elegance and power of classical instrumentation.

Released via CMH Label Group/Vitamin Records, the record features string renditions of What Was I Made For?, you should see me in a crown, and Ocean Eyes, among others. Each track highlights the delicate melancholy and introspection that have defined Eilish’s music since her breakthrough in 2015.

“Working on this album was a joy,” says VSQ violinist Leah Zeger. “Billie’s songwriting translates beautifully to strings. Her music is emotional, cinematic and raw, which makes it perfect for reinterpretation.”

Since forming in Los Angeles in 1999, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) have built a unique space in modern music by bridging the worlds of pop and classical. Their catalogue now spans hundreds of covers from artists as varied as Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Metallica. They’ve sold over a million physical albums and amassed more than two billion streams, earning fans far beyond the classical world.

VSQ have long been known for turning pop hits into cinematic experiences. Their covers have appeared across television and film, most notably in Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton, which propelled the group to a global audience. Variety noted that VSQ had “reached a mainstream, global audience,” while Nylon said they had “charmed the world with their classical covers.”

The new record, VSQ Performs Billie Eilish, dives deep into Eilish’s evolution, from the haunting simplicity of Ocean Eyes to the cinematic grandeur of No Time To Die. It’s a journey through a catalogue that has earned Eilish multiple Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award before she even turned 23.

VSQ Performs Billie Eilish Tracklisting:

you should see me in a crown

bad guy

Therefore I Am

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

everything i wanted

lovely

CHIHIRO

LUNCH

bury a friend

No Time To Die

ocean eyes

idontwannabeyouanymore

when the party’s over

Happier Than Ever

What Was I Made For?

In addition to the album, VSQ are on an extensive North American, European and UK tour through 2025 and 2026, performing in historic venues across both continents. Their shows merge classical precision with pop spectacle, appealing equally to long-time concertgoers and a new generation of fans discovering orchestral music through familiar songs.

2025-26 North American + U.K. Tour Dates:

10/03 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall

10/04 – Torrington, CT – Warner Theatre

10/05 – Purchase, NY – Pepsico Theater

10/07 – Buffalo, NY – University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

10/08 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

10/09 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall

10/10 – Cranston, RI – The Park Theatre

10/11 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

10/12 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

10/15 – Lynchburg, VA – Historic Academy Theatre

10/16 – Newport News, VA – Diamonstein Concert Hall

10/17 – Charleston, WV – Maier Foundation Performance Hall

10/18 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

10/19 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts

10/22 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theater

10/23 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate PAC

10/24 – Sheboygan, WI – Weill Center

10/25 – La Crosse, WI – Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

10/26 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center

10/28 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/30 – Maryville, TN – Clayton Center for the Arts

11/01 – Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center

11/02 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre

1/29 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Theatre

1/30 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

2/1 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln

2/3 – Sheridan, WY – WYO Theater

2/4 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

2/5 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre

2/6 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

2/7 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

2/9 – Butte, MT – Mother Lode Theatre

2/10 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center (McClaren Hall)

2/12 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

2/13 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts

2/14 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

2/15 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center Theater

2/17 – San Diego, CA – Jacobs Music Center

2/19 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

2/20 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

2/21 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

2/23 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

2/24 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

2/26 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

2/28 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

3/1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

3/3 – Houston, TX – Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

3/4 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

3/5 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Center

3/6 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

3/8 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (HEB Performance Hall)

3/10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

3/11 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon (Concert Hall)

3/12 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

3/16 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre

3/18 – Belfast, UK – The Limelight

3/20 – Edinburgh, UK – The Queen’s Hall

3/22 – Sunderland, UK – The Fire Station

3/23 – Manchester, UK – The Bridgewater Hall

3/24 – Basingstoke, UK – The Anvil

3/25 – Swansea, UK – Grand Theatre

3/27 – York, UK – Grand Opera House

3/28 – Derby, UK – Derby Cathedral

3/29 – London, UK – The Barbican

