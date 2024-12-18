Charli XCX Joins Billie Eilish In Concert In LA - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish brought Charli XCX on stage to perform the Guess remix during her recent show in Los Angeles.

Billie thrilled fans on Tuesday night when she brought Charli XCX on stage for a surprise live performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration ‘Guess’.

The concert took place at L.A.’s KIA Forum as part of Billie’s ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

Attendees at Tuesday’s show were treated to the duo’s first live performance of the hit together.

Charli took to Instagram after the show to share a clip of the electrifying performance, writing in the caption, “love u billieeeeee and hbd (happy birthday)!!!”

The show took place a day before Billie celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday.

The Guess remix was released in August 2024 as part of Charli’s remix album Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, which followed her smash hit album Brat.

The track has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Billie kicked off her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour in support of her third studio album in Quebec City, Canada on 29 September and will conclude in Dublin, Ireland on 27 July 2025.

Billie Eilish setlist LA 15 December 2024

CHIHIRO

LUNCH

NDA

Therefore I Am

WILDFLOWER

when the party’s over

THE DINER

ilomilo

bad guy

THE GREATEST

Your Power

SKINNY

TV

bury a friend

Oxytocin

Guess (Charli xcx cover) (on B Stage)

everything i wanted (on B Stage)

BLUE

lovely / ocean eyes

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (Bing Crosby cover) (Tour Debut)

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE

What Was I Made For? (with FINNEAS)

Happier Than Ever (with FINNEAS)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER (with FINNEAS)

