Lance Ferguson Reimagines Billie Eilish's “My Future” With Soulful 70s Flair Featuring Rita Satch - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s own musical innovator Lance Ferguson returns with a soulful twist on Billie Eilish’s haunting 2020 ballad My Future, this time reimagined through a 1970s Soul lens and powered by the stunning vocals of Rita Satch. The track is the latest single from Ferguson’s forthcoming album Rare Groove Spectrum, Vol. 3, due for release on Friday 21 November.

Where Eilish’s original found strength in restraint and introspection, Ferguson expands the emotional palette, wrapping Satch’s vocals in rich, analog textures, lush horns, and deep rhythmic grooves that recall the warmth of vintage Soul and Jazz fusion recordings.

“Billie Eilish’s My Future is a great example of a contemporary Pop tune that has real harmonic interest,” Ferguson says. “It’s almost like a modern Jazz standard. I had messed around with this a while ago as a guitar instrumental but I felt it would really shine on this record with Rita Satch on vocals… She really makes the song her own, it’s an incredible performance.”

My Future marks the third single from Rare Groove Spectrum, Vol. 3, following Could Heaven Ever Be Like This and Dominoes. Continuing the series’ signature mission to reinterpret and rediscover the grooves of yesteryear, the project fuses Ferguson’s meticulous musicianship with a deep reverence for the legacy of Soul, Funk, and Jazz. The Rare Groove Spectrum series has drawn praise from Gilles Peterson, Craig Charles, Jazz FM, and Bandcamp, cementing its place within the global groove community.

Few figures in Australian music embody versatility like Lance Ferguson. As the creative force behind The Bamboos, Lanu, and Menagerie, Ferguson has shaped the sound of modern Australian Soul and Funk for over two decades. His name is synonymous with musical craftsmanship, blending classic influences with contemporary production across an extraordinary body of work.

Across his career, Ferguson has produced an astonishing 45 full-length albums and over 100 singles and remixes. His production credits span major labels including Atlantic, Warner, BMG, Sony, and Universal, alongside cult imprints such as Tru Thoughts (UK), Ubiquity (USA), and Freestyle (UK). Through his own label Pacific Theatre, he continues to champion Australian artistry with a global outlook.

Ferguson’s international breakthrough came via his co-writing and production work on This Girl by Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners, which became a worldwide phenomenon in 2016. The track topped charts in more than 10 countries, charted in 29, and accumulated over 1.27 billion Spotify streams and 545 million YouTube views, earning multiple Platinum and Diamond certifications.

His collaborative reach extends across continents and genres, having worked with artists such as Aloe Blacc, Roy Ayers, Daniel Merriweather, Quantic, Durand Jones, and Alice Russell. On home soil, he’s joined forces with Tim Rogers and Kylie Auldist, among many others, creating a bridge between the classic and the contemporary in Australian music.

Ferguson’s music has become a soundtrack for film and television globally, appearing in Grey’s Anatomy, Homeland, The Blacklist, CSI: NYC, House of Cards, and Suits. His compositions have also underscored advertising campaigns for BMW, Westpac, Chase Manhattan, and Miss Dior, as well as major film productions including Crazy Stupid Love and Good Hair.

As a live guitarist, Ferguson has shared stages with icons such as Ed Sheeran, Syl Johnson, Eddie Bo, Betty Harris, and Joe Bataan. His performances have graced world-renowned venues including The Barbican and The Jazz Café in London, Low End Theory in Los Angeles, The Brighton Jazz Rooms, and stages across New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Australasia.

With Rare Groove Spectrum, Vol. 3, Lance Ferguson once again demonstrates why he remains one of Australia’s most visionary and respected musical figures. His reinterpretation of My Future not only honours Billie Eilish’s modern classic but reimagines it through a timeless groove lens that feels equally nostalgic and new.

Watch the Noise11 Lance Ferguson interview:

