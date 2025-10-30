 Sam Fender Brings Rising Aussie Artists on Board for 2025 People Watching Tour - Noise11.com
Sam Fender Australian tour with Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, Day We Ran and Holly Humberstone

Sam Fender Brings Rising Aussie Artists on Board for 2025 People Watching Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Sam Fender’s 2025 Australian tour won’t just be about the Brit Award winner himself – it’s set to be a showcase of some of the most exciting rising artists from both sides of the globe. Joining Fender on select dates are Australian acts Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, and Day We Ran, alongside British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone.

The line-up reads like a who’s who of next-gen talent, each act representing a distinct corner of the current alternative scene.

Esha Tewari, the Melbourne-based indie-pop singer who’s been steadily building momentum with her soulful vocals and slick songwriting, will support Fender’s opening show in Melbourne on 19 November. Tewari’s debut single “Killing Time” caught triple j’s attention earlier this year, and her follow-up “You’ve Changed” confirmed she’s one to watch on the national circuit.

Brisbane’s Beddy Rays, a band known for their surf-punk energy and singalong hooks, join Fender for Brisbane on 21 November. The group broke through with their 2020 single “Sobercoaster” and followed with a self-titled debut album that landed them ARIA nominations and sold-out east coast shows. Their easygoing Queensland charm and no-nonsense riffs make them a perfect fit to warm up a Fender crowd.

Fender’s Sydney show on 23 November features Sycco, the ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter who’s been reshaping Australian pop with her glossy, neo-psychedelic sound. At just 22, Sycco (real name Sasha McLeod) has already toured internationally and earned collaborations with artists like Flume and Alice Ivy. Her blend of shimmering production and introspective lyrics aligns neatly with the emotional pull that defines Fender’s work.

Meanwhile, Day We Ran, the fast-rising indie outfit from Perth, will take the stage in Adelaide on 25 November. Their jangly guitars and cinematic soundscapes have made waves through Unearthed and the local live circuit. Their inclusion gives the lineup a distinctly Australian edge – from coast to coast.

Completing the run, Holly Humberstone, Fender’s fellow UK artist and longtime collaborator, will appear at select shows, including Melbourne and Sydney. Humberstone, who released her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black in 2023, has carved out her own lane with atmospheric, diaristic pop. Her connection with Fender goes back several years; both emerged from England’s new wave of emotionally articulate indie storytellers who balance vulnerability with volume.

Together, the supports frame Fender’s People Watching tour as more than a victory lap – it’s a bridge between the UK and Australia’s vibrant indie communities.

The tour arrives in celebration of Fender’s third studio album, People Watching, released 25 October 2025. The record debuted at No.1 in the UK and continues the Geordie musician’s signature blend of storytelling grit and arena-sized heart. Building on the success of Seventeen Going Under (2021) and Hypersonic Missiles (2019), People Watching sees Fender sharpening his lyrical lens on everyday life, class, and connection – themes that have earned him comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and Paul Weller.

Since breaking through with “Play God” and “Dead Boys” in 2018, Fender has evolved from a promising Newcastle newcomer to one of Britain’s defining voices of the decade. His debut album Hypersonic Missiles shot straight to No.1 on the UK charts, while Seventeen Going Under cemented his reputation as a working-class chronicler with heart and depth.

Australia has long held a special place in Fender’s touring history. His previous appearances down under – including Laneway Festival and Splendour in the Grass – revealed a fanbase that’s grown from small club crowds to arena-level devotion. This 2025 run marks his biggest Australian headline tour to date.

With Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, Day We Ran and Holly Humberstone all on the bill, Fender’s People Watching shows promise a dynamic mix of homegrown and international talent. Each support act brings their own sonic flavour – from

Queensland’s garage spirit to Perth’s dream-pop shimmer, ensuring every city gets a distinct experience.

As Sam Fender put it in a recent interview, “People Watching is about connection and there’s no better way to feel that than live.”

Here is Sam Fender’s new song with Elton John ‘Talk To You’:

Discussing the Elton John collab Fender says, “It’s a song about the end of a long relationship – about the regret, the mistakes, and the lessons that come with it. I thought, what I need is a really good pianist… and who better than Elton John?”

Elton John comments, “Sam called to say he’d written a song with a piano riff he thought would sound great with me playing it. I couldn’t resist. It’s incredible to see him grow into a truly world-class artist.”

SAM FENDER ‘PEOPLE WATCHING’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Friday 14 November 2025 | Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays & Day We Ran

Saturday 15 November 2025 | Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays & Sycco

Wednesday 19 November 2025 | Riverstage, Brisbane
with special guests Holly Humberstone & Sycco

Friday 21 November 2025 | The Showring Entertainment Quarter, Sydney
with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays & Day We Ran

Tuesday 25 November 2025 | AEC Arena, Adelaide
with special guests Holly Humberstone & Esha Tewari

Friday 28 November 2025 | Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
with special guests Holly Humberstone & Esha Tewari

Get tickets here

