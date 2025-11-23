 Ian Lees, Bass Player for Moving Pictures, Has Died - Noise11.com
Ian Lees photo from Kirsty Cox Facebook

Ian Lees, Bass Player for Moving Pictures, Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2025

Ian Lees, the bass player for Moving Pictures, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Moving Pictures lead singer Alex Smith said in a post, “Forever and ever my friend, and just quietly the world’s greatest bass player. I love you mate”.

Ian was also a one-time member of the Kevin Borich Express, the James Blundell Band and the Mal Eastick Band. He was the bass player for the Melinda Schneider Band at the time of his death and was scheduled to tour with Melinda in two weeks.

Melinda posted, “I am in absolute shock that we have lost one of the most beautiful humans on the planet. Ian Lees was in my band for over 25 years, he was the most gorgeous, funny, talented, empathetic, wise man. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve managed difficult situations together (and there are many challenging ones on the road) and he always carried himself with grace and the most disarming sense of humour, which always lightened the mood. Sooo many laughs, so many memories. I feel completely devastated by this loss. My heart goes out to his beautiful girls, Meny and Erin at this heartbreaking time. E, I can’t believe I will never again hear you say; ‘Mel, it’s what ya focus on!’ I will miss playing with you on stage, so much Ian…but we will meet again one day. RIP beautiful man xxxxx”.

Ian’s bass playing came to international attention when the Moving Pictures hit “What About Me” reached number 1 in Australia and number 29 in the USA in 1982 and 1983.

Ian also played on the Moving Pictures track “Never” from the soundtrack to the original Footloose movie. The song was later parodied in season 12, episode 18 of Family Guy for the “Baby Got Black” episode. It was used again in 2007 in the comedy Hot Rod, starring Isla Fisher, Bill Hader and Will Arnett.

Tributes from Ian’s contemporaries began appearing on social media.

Bluegrass singer Kirsty Cox said, “Some musicians leave a mark with their sound; Ian Lees left a mark with his soul. His groove was deep, his tone unforgettable, and his presence made every gig brighter. Truly one of the greatest bass players-and people-I’ve ever worked with. You will be missed mate!!!”.

Producer Matt Fell said, “Can’t believe our dear brother, Ian Lees has gone. He was the embodiment of kindness, warmth, brilliance and my god was he funny. Love poured out of him everytime you saw him, without fail. We will all miss that incredible smile and those perfectly placed low notes. I wish I’d told him how much I loved him the last time I saw him. Rest in peace beautiful man”.

Golden Guitar winner Angus Gill wrote, “Devastated to hear of Ian Lees’ passing today (pictured on the far left). A legendary musician and a truly kind soul. E and I played on many shows together and he also played on my Welcome to My Heart and Nomad records, as well as many other projects I’ve produced. A huge loss to the Australian music community. Vale E”.

Singer-songwriter Sam Hawksley shared a long tribute about Ian’s impact, musicianship, humour and kindness. He recalled watching Ian play weekly shows, his influence on young players, and the joy he brought to the Tamworth scene. Sam wrote that Ian was “one of those players that made you sound better”, and remembered how much he looked forward to Ian’s jokes and warmth each year. He closed by sending his thoughts to Ian’s family and bandmates.

