 Ella Hooper Launches New Single Growing Up Is Hard To Do And Confirms Summer Tour '26 - Noise11.com
Ella Hooper credit Jeremy Dylan

Ella Hooper credit Jeremy Dylan

Ella Hooper Launches New Single Growing Up Is Hard To Do And Confirms Summer Tour ’26

by Paul Cashmere on November 26, 2025

in News

Ella Hooper will open 2026 with a return to the road, as the acclaimed singer releases her new single Growing Up Is Hard To Do and confirms dates for her Australian Summer Tour ’26. The tour starts on Saturday 10 January in Mansfield, then moves through Tamworth, Sale, Archies Creek, Newcastle, Mangrove Mountain, Bathurst, Boyup Brook, Ocean Grove and Balnarring Beach, with each show designed to showcase her current creative phase, shaped by country influences and personal reflection.

Growing Up Is Hard To Do captures her ongoing evolution as a songwriter and performer, with bright guitars, driving rhythms, a standout saxophone break and a tone that blends humour with emotional depth. The track was recorded in Nashville and Melbourne, and brings together musicians from both cities, creating a sound that reflects the dual foundations of her career.

Ella describes Growing Up Is Hard To Do as a product of renewed clarity, shaped by the years surrounding her 2023 album Small Town Temple. She explains that the single emerged quickly during Nashville sessions, supported by a band that included Fred Eltringham, Tom ‘Uncle Larry’ Bukovac and Rachel Loy, with additional contributions from Melbourne saxophonist Mika Kohlman. The production team includes Sam Hawksley, Jeremy Dylan and LOLLIES, who add further texture to the track.

Ella notes that the song came from a period of reflection that began with Small Town Temple, which debuted at number one on the Australian Country chart. She also describes a growing sense of lightness as she assesses the challenges and triumphs of recent years, acknowledging that maturity brings new stories, new frustrations and new reasons to laugh at the chaos that life provides.

Ella’s story began in regional Victoria, where she and her brother Jesse formed Killing Heidi in 1996. The pair had won a Triple J competition with the early track Kettle, which led to a recording deal and a pathway to national prominence. Their debut single Weir became an instant hit, followed by the landmark debut album Reflector in 2000, which delivered four ARIA Awards and established the band as leaders of a new Australian rock wave.

Ella also became the youngest ever recipient of the APRA Songwriter of the Year Award in 2001. Killing Heidi released three studio albums before disbanding in 2006, and Ella later formed The Verses with Jesse, releasing the album Seasons in 2010. Across this period she continued performing, recording, presenting on radio and appearing on television, while also developing solo material with broader stylistic range.

Ella’s solo work has included singles such as Low High, Häxan and The Red Shoes, followed by her debut solo album In Tongues in 2014. She continued expanding her audience through media roles, festival appearances and collaborations, including participation in artistic tributes and special events. Her interest in country and Americana deepened over time, eventually shaping Small Town Temple, which marked a turning point in her artistic focus.

She continued to tour in 2024 with Killing Heidi for the Reflector 25th anniversary celebrations, which again reached number one on both the album and vinyl ARIA charts. She also completed her Back From The Nash tour, affirming her ability to move between intimate club dates and large festival stages with equal confidence, supported by her seasoned band and a dedicated fan base.

Ella’s Summer Tour ’26 aligns with the energy of Growing Up Is Hard To Do, with appearances at Queenscliff, Boyup Brook, Music In The Vines, Americana On The Bellarine and the Tamworth Country Music Festival. She will also headline regional shows across multiple states, ensuring wide access to the new single’s live impact.

Ella believes the tour will reveal further chapters of the story suggested by the new track, amplifying both its humour and its honesty. She expects the band to push the song further in each performance, using its upbeat structure to fuel the momentum of the 2026 festival season.

ELLA HOOPER SUMMER TOUR ’26
21 January 2026, Tamworth, Tamworth
31 January 2026, Bundalaguah, Bundalaguah
1 February 2026, Archies Creek, Archie’s Creek
6 February 2026, Mayfield, Mayfield NSW
7 February 2026, Mangrove Mountain, Mangrove Mountain
8 February 2026, Bathurst, Bathurst
13 February 2026, Boyup Brook, Boyup Brook Country Music Muster 2026
21 February 2026, Ocean Grove, Americana On The Bellarine 2026
28 February 2026, Balnarring Beach, Balnarring Beach

Growing Up Is Hard To Do is out now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Lees photo from Kirsty Cox Facebook
Ian Lees, Bass Player for Moving Pictures, Has Died

Ian Lees, the bass player for Moving Pictures, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

4 days ago
Pilot Crisis release new single No Vacancy
Pilot Crisis Return With Melodic New Single ‘No Vacancy’

Brisbane alt-rock band Pilot Crisis have returned with their most polished and musically assured release to date, unveiling their new single No Vacancy. The track builds on the group's distinctive emo-pop foundations, blending the vocal firepower of early WAAX with the punchy, melodic guitar dynamics reminiscent of Paramore's golden era.

November 12, 2025
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers announce Glory album and tour
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Claim Their Moment With Second Album Glory

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have stepped into a bold new chapter with the release of their second album Glory, out now via Community Music / Mom + Pop. The Canberra-born, now Canberra and Melbourne-based punk-indie quartet have carved out an unmistakable presence in Australian music across the past few years, and Glory arrives as their most self-assured, emotionally charged and musically adventurous work to date.

November 7, 2025
Sam Fender Australian tour with Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, Day We Ran and Holly Humberstone
Sam Fender Brings Rising Aussie Artists on Board for 2025 People Watching Tour

Sam Fender's 2025 Australian tour won't just be about the Brit Award winner himself - it's set to be a showcase of some of the most exciting rising artists from both sides of the globe. Joining Fender on select dates are Australian acts Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, and Day We Ran, alongside British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone.

October 30, 2025
Lance Ferguson and Rita Satch collaborate on a soulful reinterpretation of Billie Eilish’s My Future
Lance Ferguson Reimagines Billie Eilish’s “My Future” With Soulful 70s Flair Featuring Rita Satch

Melbourne's own musical innovator Lance Ferguson returns with a soulful twist on Billie Eilish's haunting 2020 ballad My Future, this time reimagined through a 1970s Soul lens and powered by the stunning vocals of Rita Satch. The track is the latest single from Ferguson's forthcoming album Rare Groove Spectrum, Vol. 3, due for release on Friday 21 November.

October 21, 2025
Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Dog Trumpet Breathe New Life Into ‘Waltz Of The Wind’ On Live Forever

Dog Trumpet, the long-running project of brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, have released Waltz Of The Wind, the haunting new single from their latest album Live Forever. The song captures everything that has defined Dog Trumpet for more than three decades - understated poetry, luminous melodies and the bittersweet interplay of nostalgia and imagination.

October 20, 2025
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Returns With New Single ‘Stay In Your Lane’ And Headlines Triple J’s 50th Anniversary Show

Courtney Barnett, one of Australia's most acclaimed songwriters and guitarists, has returned with a blistering new single Stay In Your Lane, her first official release under Fiction Records. The track marks the beginning of a new era for the Melbourne artist, whose sharp observations and dry wit have redefined modern indie rock over the past decade.

October 16, 2025