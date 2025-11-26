Ella Hooper Launches New Single Growing Up Is Hard To Do And Confirms Summer Tour '26 - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper will open 2026 with a return to the road, as the acclaimed singer releases her new single Growing Up Is Hard To Do and confirms dates for her Australian Summer Tour ’26. The tour starts on Saturday 10 January in Mansfield, then moves through Tamworth, Sale, Archies Creek, Newcastle, Mangrove Mountain, Bathurst, Boyup Brook, Ocean Grove and Balnarring Beach, with each show designed to showcase her current creative phase, shaped by country influences and personal reflection.

Growing Up Is Hard To Do captures her ongoing evolution as a songwriter and performer, with bright guitars, driving rhythms, a standout saxophone break and a tone that blends humour with emotional depth. The track was recorded in Nashville and Melbourne, and brings together musicians from both cities, creating a sound that reflects the dual foundations of her career.

Ella describes Growing Up Is Hard To Do as a product of renewed clarity, shaped by the years surrounding her 2023 album Small Town Temple. She explains that the single emerged quickly during Nashville sessions, supported by a band that included Fred Eltringham, Tom ‘Uncle Larry’ Bukovac and Rachel Loy, with additional contributions from Melbourne saxophonist Mika Kohlman. The production team includes Sam Hawksley, Jeremy Dylan and LOLLIES, who add further texture to the track.

Ella notes that the song came from a period of reflection that began with Small Town Temple, which debuted at number one on the Australian Country chart. She also describes a growing sense of lightness as she assesses the challenges and triumphs of recent years, acknowledging that maturity brings new stories, new frustrations and new reasons to laugh at the chaos that life provides.

Ella’s story began in regional Victoria, where she and her brother Jesse formed Killing Heidi in 1996. The pair had won a Triple J competition with the early track Kettle, which led to a recording deal and a pathway to national prominence. Their debut single Weir became an instant hit, followed by the landmark debut album Reflector in 2000, which delivered four ARIA Awards and established the band as leaders of a new Australian rock wave.

Ella also became the youngest ever recipient of the APRA Songwriter of the Year Award in 2001. Killing Heidi released three studio albums before disbanding in 2006, and Ella later formed The Verses with Jesse, releasing the album Seasons in 2010. Across this period she continued performing, recording, presenting on radio and appearing on television, while also developing solo material with broader stylistic range.

Ella’s solo work has included singles such as Low High, Häxan and The Red Shoes, followed by her debut solo album In Tongues in 2014. She continued expanding her audience through media roles, festival appearances and collaborations, including participation in artistic tributes and special events. Her interest in country and Americana deepened over time, eventually shaping Small Town Temple, which marked a turning point in her artistic focus.

She continued to tour in 2024 with Killing Heidi for the Reflector 25th anniversary celebrations, which again reached number one on both the album and vinyl ARIA charts. She also completed her Back From The Nash tour, affirming her ability to move between intimate club dates and large festival stages with equal confidence, supported by her seasoned band and a dedicated fan base.

Ella’s Summer Tour ’26 aligns with the energy of Growing Up Is Hard To Do, with appearances at Queenscliff, Boyup Brook, Music In The Vines, Americana On The Bellarine and the Tamworth Country Music Festival. She will also headline regional shows across multiple states, ensuring wide access to the new single’s live impact.

Ella believes the tour will reveal further chapters of the story suggested by the new track, amplifying both its humour and its honesty. She expects the band to push the song further in each performance, using its upbeat structure to fuel the momentum of the 2026 festival season.

ELLA HOOPER SUMMER TOUR ’26

21 January 2026, Tamworth, Tamworth

31 January 2026, Bundalaguah, Bundalaguah

1 February 2026, Archies Creek, Archie’s Creek

6 February 2026, Mayfield, Mayfield NSW

7 February 2026, Mangrove Mountain, Mangrove Mountain

8 February 2026, Bathurst, Bathurst

13 February 2026, Boyup Brook, Boyup Brook Country Music Muster 2026

21 February 2026, Ocean Grove, Americana On The Bellarine 2026

28 February 2026, Balnarring Beach, Balnarring Beach

Growing Up Is Hard To Do is out now.

