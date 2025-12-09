 SongMakers Program Secures Major Funding Boost For NSW Expansion In 2026 And 2027 - Noise11.com
SongMakers NSW Coordinator Breanna Jones with Program Manager Reg Harris

SongMakers

SongMakers Program Secures Major Funding Boost For NSW Expansion In 2026 And 2027

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

SongMakers, the collaborative songwriting program designed to develop young Australian creators, will undergo a significant expansion in New South Wales in 2026 and 2027, following a major funding commitment from Sound NSW. The initiative, operated by APRA AMCOS, has become a core development platform for emerging talent, with a track record of embedding professional creative practice inside Australian schools.

Since its establishment in 2013, SongMakers has worked with more than 5,000 young people at over 300 secondary schools across the country. It has generated more than 1,500 original works, created through hands-on collaboration with established producers and artists. The initiative has also played an early role in the careers of several rising Australian names, including Chelsea Warner, Chloe Dadd, Taka Perry, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers and Tia Gostelow. The program’s expansion in NSW signals its growing influence in youth music development.

The NSW Government, via Sound NSW, has allocated $1.53 million to extend SongMakers across a two year period. The expanded model will include in-school workshops, school holiday intensives, the SongMakers Academy and enhanced teacher professional development.

The 2026 program will commence with sessions in Western Sydney, the Central Coast and the south-east region. Confirmed mentors include Chloe Dadd, Dobby, Hylander, KLP, Lily Richardson, who also works under the CLEWS banner, and Mr Rhodes. Additional mentors will be named as the program advances.

Emily Collins, Head of Sound NSW, stated that the investment reinforces a commitment to fostering new creative pathways in schools. She emphasised the importance of ensuring equitable access to high quality mentorship, guided by some of the most active artists and producers in the country. Her comments underline the program’s potential to unlock talent and build confidence among students who are navigating early creative development.

To support the expansion, two new staff members have joined the organisation. Reg Harris has been appointed NSW Program Manager and brings experience as Music Festival Program Manager at SXSW Sydney, Music Director at fbi.radio and Writer Services Representative at APRA AMCOS. Harris also maintains a practice as a working musician, which adds practical insight into the current creative landscape.

Coordinator Breanna Jones also adds industry depth. Jones previously served as Station Manager at fbi.radio and has worked as a Creative Advisor for Accessible Arts’ Songsmiths program. Her background includes governance work at Off The List Records, a disability led not-for-profit label, and participation in judging panels for the Music Victoria Awards and Accessible Arts’ Bundanon Artist In Residence program. The combined expertise of Harris and Jones signals a strengthened strategic approach for the program’s next phase.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston has welcomed the investment, describing the initiative as a direct contribution to the future of Australian music creation. He referenced the success of the program’s rollout in Victoria, where the introduction of songwriting programs in schools has helped shape new creative pathways while reinforcing Australia’s reputation as a producer of globally competitive music. The NSW expansion aligns with wider sector aims to develop long-term infrastructure for creative education.

SongMakers is open to all NSW government schools. Schools can apply by submitting an Expression of Interest. Information about school holiday programming, the SongMakers Academy and teacher development opportunities is available through the program’s main platform.

Noise11 talks to SongMakers 2025:

