Lauryn Hill "Postpones" More Shows - Noise11.com

Lauryn Hill has postponed shows in Philadelphia and Texas due to ongoing vocal issues.

Hill postponed her Monday performance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas as a result of suffering from vocal strain over the past week.

“As you may know, I’ve been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so,” the Grammy-winner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours before the concert.

“I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable,” she continued. “I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap.”

The cancellation followed a week after Hill postponed a Philadelphia date. She is currently on her 25th anniversary tour, celebrating her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show,” Lauryn explained in the post. “Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.”

Hill has not yet announced the rescheduled dates for the shows.

Lauryn kicked off her tour on 8 September in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is set to hit cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta and Miami, before wrapping up in Boston, Massachusetts, on 13 December.

