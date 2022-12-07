 LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues - Noise11.com
LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2022

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two concerts after suffering vocal cord issues.

Rimes took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a handwritten note in which she revealed she would be rescheduling her Joy: The Holiday Tour gigs set for Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee this weekend.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she wrote. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!”

The singer went on to insist that she was “devastated” by the news.

“I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you,” she continued “I will see you very soon.”

LeAnn is next set to perform in Lincoln City, Oregon on 16 December.

