LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues - Noise11.com

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two concerts after suffering vocal cord issues.

Rimes took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a handwritten note in which she revealed she would be rescheduling her Joy: The Holiday Tour gigs set for Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee this weekend.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she wrote. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!”

The singer went on to insist that she was “devastated” by the news.

“I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you,” she continued “I will see you very soon.”

LeAnn is next set to perform in Lincoln City, Oregon on 16 December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

