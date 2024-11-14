Legendary Record Producer Shel Talmy Leaves The Building Aged 87 - Noise11.com

Shel Talmy, the legendary record producer behind the hits of The Kinks, The Who and The Easybeats, has died at age 87 and he has gone out laughing.

Shel wrote a letter from the grave to farewell his family and friends after his passing.

Firstly, the family posted, “We are gutted to tell you that the great Shel Talmy has left the building. He passed away peacefully at home yesterday after suffering a stroke over the weekend. We will have more information, and links to obituaries, shortly, but most importantly we want you to know that Shel thought the world of you, his FB followers and supporters, and to that end, some time ago he prepared the following statement that he would like shared now – preferably with ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘My Generation’, ‘Friday On My Mind’ or your choice of favourite ST production cranked in the background”.

And Shel had his own words to say:

“Hi to all, and many thanks to all of you who have been reading my rock stories for all this time, it has been greatly appreciated! Please note, that if you’re reading this now, this is my final vignette, as I am no longer residing on this plane of existence, and have “moved on”, to wherever that may be. I’d like to think there is something beyond where I was to where I am now, assuming that the millions of suppositions as to what is next, are accurate. I’d like to think that I’m thoroughly enjoying my new “residence”, and that the countless rumors that there is a big working “studio in the sky” are true, and that we are, dare I say, making heavenly music! I am also hoping that I am currently engaged in renewing relationships with a ton of friends and acquaintances, many of which go back for decades. I’ve had a good run, and I am delighted it lasted as long as it did. I’m also delighted that I am told I have a legacy that will last even longer. I look forward to meeting some of you in the future who are reading this, but LOL, don’t hurry to get here, I’m not going anywhere!”

Three days ago and in good humour Shel revealed he was about to leave.

PARTY TIME IN SWINGING LONDON I thought it would be fun and informative to depart for once from what I produced to what I and my compadres did in that unique and unreplaceable decade, the 1960s!

As a willing participant in the fun and games of Swinging London, I liked to throw parties. I had a large flat overlooking Hyde Park, in a building that had become exclusively show-biz oriented, and the occupants were always invited, so there were no complaints about the noise! And along with the loud music, there was always plenty of booze and food. I should probably add these were not “tea parties”, as usually more than a hundred guests regularly turned up. Okay, what follows—and I promise it is not meant to be “name-dropping”, is a list some of the celebs and other notables in the showbiz community who made things happen, that were regularly invited. I knew most of them from my recording sessions, as music supervisor for various film studios, at the aforementioned clubs or wandering around the King’s Road. – Dudley Moore (Peter Cook’s comic partner, star of the films “Bedazzled”, “Ten” and others, and an excellent jazz pianist who often played at my parties) – Michael Caine (the actor, who needs no intro) – Sean Connery (James Bond) and his then-wife, Diane Cilento – Tony Stratton-Smith (one-time Creation manager and later Charisma Records owner) – Mary Quant, designer and “inventor” of the mini-skirt – Glyn Johns (well-known producer and my recording engineer) – Lou Reizner (excellent record producer who did the stage version of “Tommy”) – Several members of the bands I produced – Christine Keeler, who allegedly and infamously brought the English government

down! – Elliot Kastner (film producer, did “Where Eagles Dare”) – Bernie Cornfeld (kinda infamous–look him up!) – Tom Parker (excellent musician and arranger who did a lot of things for me) – David Whitaker (brill arranger who did much for me, as well as many film scores) – Brian Hutton (film director who did “Where Eagles Dare” and “Kelly’s Heroes”) – Paul Thompson (executive for Columbia Pictures in the UK, and my long-time friend) – Dick Donner (film director who did the “Lethal Weapon” series, “X-Men”, “The Omen” and “Superman” – whose stars Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder attended one of my 70s parties) – Noel Rogers (head of United Artists music publishing in the UK) – Victor Lownes (head of Playboy in the UK, who normally brought a plethora of Playmates) – David Niven Jr (actor who followed his dad in the business) If this all sounds amazingly “excessive”, it probably was, and sorry, you won’t be getting any apologies from any of those mentioned! And just to prove this no hype, please see my regular guest list below . . . Speaking for all of us who were there, many of whom are no longer with us except in spirit, I wish all of you had been there to experience it for yourself, as I am aware my efforts to describe it, at best are more black and white, than in that technicolor reality! Swinging 60s London

Shel Talmy first worked with The Kinks in 1964 and was behind the controls of their biggest hits ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘All Day and All of the Night’, ‘Dedicated Follower of Fashion’, ‘Sunny Afternoon’ and ‘Waterloo Sunset’.

His work with The Who included ‘I Can’t Explain’, ‘Anyway Anyhow Anywhere’, ‘My Generation’ and ‘The Kids Are Alright’.

Shel produced The Easybeats classic ‘Friday On My Mind’.

He also produced David Bowie back in 1965.

Manfred Mann’s ‘Ha Ha Said The Clown’ was also a Shel job.

Shel Talmy was an American but made his career in the UK. In 1962 he went to the UK for a five-week holiday and while there scored himself a job at Decca Records as a producer. His first job was working with Irish trio The Bachelors on their song ‘Charmaine’.

Shel Talmy moved back to the USA in 1979. He has two children, twins Jonna and Steven. Shel died in 13 November 2024 from complications from a stroke.

