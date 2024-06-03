 Legends On The Lawn Was A Massive Success For Face To Face Touring - Noise11.com
Face To Face Touring

Legends On The Lawn Was A Massive Success For Face To Face Touring

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Legends On The Lawn was held 1 June 2024, Mackay Queensland. In an era of cancelled tours, this one was massive because the engineers of the event have perfected the touring formula.

15 years ago in 2011 Duane McDonald launched the first of the Red Hot Summer tours. There were nine shows with three artists for that inaugural tour, Jimmy Barnes, Noiseworks and Thirsty Merc.

Jump forward to 2024, those inaugural nine would most likely have been harder work than the more than 50+ Red Hot Summer, One Electric Day and Legends On The Lawn shows of 2024. What began as that labour of love in 2011 has become the best music business format in Australia today.

This past weekend (June 1, 2024), thousands gathered at Harrup Park in Mackay, Queensland for Legends On The Lawn. Jon Stevens played that first Red Hot Summer with Noiseworks and all these years later became “the bookend” to that first ever show in Mackay.

Icehouse, Jet, Jon Stevens, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, 1927 and Bachelor Girl is an incredible line-up to take to far north Queensland. When Duane McDonald founded Regional Touring the charter then was to bring major artists to regional areas. All these years later, regional music fans can thank him today for the vision of that formula working.

Legends on the Lawn, Mackay, Queensland, 1 June 2024

Red Hot Summer’s first events for the end of 2024 were announced on the weekend with Cold Chisel headlining five events in Armidale, Swan Valley, Ballarat and Mornington. Duane isn’t staying Idle either. The next line-up for the series is expected within weeks.

The formula is logical. Give the audience a quality event at a reasonable price. It has made Duane McDonald with John Zaccaria and Face to Face Touring the blueprint for success.

As well as Cold Chisel, Face To Face Touring also have Jimmy Barnes Hell of a Time tour starting 12 June, David Campbell’s ‘Good Lovin’ in August, Hozier for Summersalt in November and The Church ‘Already Yesterday’ in November and December.

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/

Noise11.com

