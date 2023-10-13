 Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Song ‘TK421’ - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Song ‘TK421’

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2023

in News

Lenny Kravitz has premiered his new song ‘TK421’ and announced details of his next album ‘Blue Electric Light’.

‘Blue Electric Day’ is the 12th Lenny Kravitz album. Lenny wrote and recorded the new album in the Bahamas.

Lenny released his first album ‘Let Love Rule’ in 1989. ‘Mama Said’ upped the ante giving Lenny his first Top 10 in Australia and ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ was a number one record in Australia.

