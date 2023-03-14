Lenny Kravitz To Host iHeartRadio Awards - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz has been tapped to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kravitz will pull double duty as the emcee and a performer at the annual music awards show on 27 March.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” Kravitz said in a statement. “As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

The ceremony will mark the second time Kravitz has performed on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood in the space of a month.

On Sunday, he sang Calling All Angels, a song from his 2004 album Baptism, for the In Memoriam segment during the Academy Awards at the same venue.

In addition to Kravitz, performers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards include Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Latto, Coldplay, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, and Cody Johnson.

As previously announced, Pink will be honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award during the ceremony.

LL Cool J, who hosted last year’s awards show, is set to make a special appearance.

